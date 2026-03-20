Virginia Tech women's basketball is back in action today for its first NCAA Tournament game in nearly two full years. Ahead of the team's Round of 64 clash with ninth-seeded Oregon, here's how you can watch and/or listen to the game:

Date: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. local time)

1:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. local time) Location: Moody Center (Austin, Texas) | NCAA Tournament, Round of 64

Moody Center (Austin, Texas) | TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 TV Voices: Dave O'Brien (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (analyst)

Dave O'Brien (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (analyst) Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio Voices: Evan Hughes (play-by-play)

Evan Hughes (play-by-play) Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Game Notes

Virginia Tech enters the NCAA Tournament as the nine-seed for the first time in program history and is playing Oregon today for the first time in 27 years. The last time the two schools faced off was at the Pepsi Shootout (Eugene, Ore.) on Nov. 27, 1999. The Ducks won that contest convincingly by a 73-53 final margin.

Head coach Megan Duffy, who is in her second year at the helm of Virginia Tech (23-9, 12-6 ACC), is chasing her own form of history today. A victory gives Duffy her first-ever NCAA Tournament victory after three Round of 64 losses.

Oregon (22-12, 8-10 Big Ten) is spearheaded by 12th-year Ducks head coach Kelly Graves, who coached the Ducks to Elite Eight appearances in 2017 and 2018, as well as a Final Four berth in 2019.

Though Oregon is a step below their apex, when it was anchored by now-WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu, the Ducks are still a capable and potent team, anchored by three mainstay players averaging 12 or more points per game. Elisa Mevius totaled 25 points in her first two games, but was sidelined thereafter with a torn ACL and MCL.

In her stead, senior forward Mia Jacobs and a pair of sophomore are shouldered the load. Jacobs averages 12.6 points per game alongside 5.3 rebounds, while guard Katie Fiso has totaled 15.3 points and 6.3 assists a night, both of which are team-highs. Then there's forward Ehis Etute who has totaled 12.6 points and a team-high 8.9 boards per outing.

Virginia Tech has played in Texas once this season, doing so on Jan. 15 when it thumped SMU, 79-42. The Hokies improved by five wins over their 2024-25 mark and claimed three additional ACC wins, settling into a sixth-place final finish in the conference standings. When asked about the pressure of now being a leading scorer on an NCAA Tournament team, forward Carys Baker remarked that she did not think that "the stage is any different."

"I don't really think that there's like any added pressure for us," Baker said. "I think we're just going to come in. We know that we've put the work in all season. So, I don't think the stage is any different. Obviously, we're in the NCAA tournament. It's really exciting.

"We've worked for this all season. I think for me and Carleigh [Wenzel] specifically, we just know what we have to do together. ... I don't think there's any sort of pressure. We've been here before. ... So, it's just more fun for us and exciting, and we're really excited to be in different roles this year, obviously. But we get to do it with the team, which we're really excited about."