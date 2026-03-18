Three Things Virginia Tech Fans Need to Know About Oregon Ahead of March Madness

Virginia Tech women's basketball awaits its Round of 64 clash with Oregon on Friday to open its NCAA Tournament slate. Should the Hokies advance, they will presumably play top-seeded Texas in the Round of 32. Here are three things Virginia Tech fans should know about the team's opening opponent ahead of Friday's clash.

No. 1: The two teams are relatively even.

Per the site BartTorvik.com, Virginia Tech clocks in as the No. 37 overall team, with the 53rd-highest-ranked adjusted offensive efficiency and the No. 26 adjusted defensive efficiency in Division I. Oregon ranks rather similarly, clocking in at No. 38 and No. 21, respectively. While the Ducks have a better offense, it's not by an overwhelming amount, and Virginia Tech possesses a top-echelon defense to counter.

If Virginia Tech can elevate its production from secondary contributors beyond guard Carleigh Wenzel and forward Carys Baker, it could be in position to unseat the Ducks. Texas, though, will present a formidable test in the second round, having won the SEC Tournament.

No. 2: Oregon isn't a post-dominant team, though it does possess size.

Similar to Virginia Tech, Oregon does not possess a dominant post presence. The Ducks' tallest player — 6-foot-4 forward Amina Muhammad — hasn't been much of a factor. In 11.4 minutes per game, the senior from DeSoto, Texas, has averaged 3.5 points and 2.2 rebounds.

What Oregon lacks in straight-up size, it makes up for in totality. Ten of the team's players are 6-foot-0 or taller, with none being shorter than 5-foot-9. In comparison, three of Virginia Tech's most impactful players stand at 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9: guards Mackenzie Nelson (5-foot-8), Samyha Suffren (5-foot-8) and Leila Wells (5-foot-9). Nelson and Wells have been two of the mainstay starters for the unti, while Suffren has operated as a spark plug-type player off the bench.

No. 3: Entering this one, Virginia Tech's on a relative roll.

Though Virginia Tech lost its ACC Tournament quarterfinals matchup by 17, it has won five of its last seven entering Friday night's showdown and won seven in a row between Jan. 8 (Syracuse) and Feb. 1 (Virginia). While the Hokies have faltered at points — most notably in a two-game stretch spanning losses vs. Miami (75-67, OT) and then-No. 13 Louisville (85-60) on Jan. 1 and Jan. 4, respectively — the totality of the season has resulted in an uptick for the team from last year.

A year ago, Virginia Tech was the first team out of the tournament. This year, the Hokies snagged five more wins than the season prior, made it to the quarterfinals of the ACC Tourney and ended the season with 12 ACC wins and a sixth-place finish in the final standings.

Though Virginia Tech was often outmatched by the ACC's upper echelon, it has overall been a successful season that has resulted in the team's 14th-ever NCAA Tournament berth.

Virginia Tech and Oregon's clash kicks off this Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET in Austin, Texas, with streaming for the contest available on ESPN2.