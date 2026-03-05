What's The Potential ACC Tournament Seeding Scenarios for Virginia Tech?

The end is nigh for Virginia Tech men's basketball's 2025-26 regular season. The Hokies have one game remaining in the regular season, a road bout vs. No. 13 Virginia that will take place this Saturday. After that, Virginia Tech is off to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament, which will kick off on March 10 at the Spectrum Center.

The Hokies (19-11, 8-9 ACC) continue to sit on the doorstep of the NCAA Tournament field — at least on ESPN, that is. In his latest seed list, bracketologist Joe Lunardi placed Virginia Tech as the No. 71 seed, three teams outside the 68-team field. But ahead of Selection Sunday comes the ACC tourney, which, coupled with the season finale vs. Virginia, represent the last chance(s) for the Hokies to prove their mettle and that they belong in March Madness. A bid to the tournament would be Virginia Tech's first since the 2021-22 season, and the first at-large bid since the 2020-21 season.

But what could Virginia Tech's seeding situations for the looming ACC Tournament look like?

Heading into the final day of ACC games (March 7), four games can directly impact VT seeding:



- Florida State vs. SMU

- NC State vs. Stanford

- UVA vs. Virginia Tech

- Wake Forest vs. California — Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) March 5, 2026

Virginia Tech currently sits at No. 12 in the ACC standings, tied for 10th on record but losing its round-robin record to both Stanford (No. 10 seed) and SMU (No. 11 seed). Virginia Tech can rise as high as ninth in the ACC standings, due to Florida State and SMU (No. 9 and No. 11, respectively) playing one another in March 7. The Hokies lose head-to-head tiebreakers with both.

The five games to watch in regard to Virginia Tech's outright seeding for March 7 are as follows:

The other four matchups presumably will have impacts on who the Hokies play but not where Virginia Tech directly seeds.

Here's the 16 situations for Virginia Tech finishing between No. 9 and No. 12, depending on the winners of each of the four aforementioned games I mentioned that have a direct impact on the Hokies' ACC Tournament seed:

No. 9 (1)

FSU/NC State/Virginia Tech/Wake Forest

No. 10 (3)

FSU/NC State/Virginia Tech/California

FSU/Stanford/Virginia Tech/Wake Forest

SMU/NC State/Virginia Tech/Wake Forest

No. 11 (2)

FSU/Stanford/Virginia Tech/California

SMU/NC State/Virginia Tech/California

No. 12 (10)

FSU/NC State/Virginia/Wake Forest

FSU/NC State/Virginia/California

Florida State/Stanford/Virginia/Wake Forest

Florida State/Stanford/Virginia/California

SMU/NC State/Virginia/Wake Forest

SMU/NC State/Virginia/California

SMU/Stanford/Virginia/Wake Forest

SMU/Stanford/Virginia/California

SMU/Stanford/Virginia Tech/Wake Forest

SMU/Stanford/Virginia Tech/California

Virginia Tech's contest against the Cavaliers tips off on Saturday, March 7 at noon ET; coverage for the contest will be on The CW Network.