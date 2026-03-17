Hughes: Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Elevated In Year 2 Under Megan Duffy

BLACKSBURG, Va. — For the first time in two years, Virginia Tech women’s basketball is back in the NCAA Tournament.

The Hokies will face Oregon on Friday afternoon (1:30 p.m. ET) in Austin, Texas, marking the program’s first tournament appearance under second-year head coach Megan Duffy. After a transitional first season, Virginia Tech has taken a clear step forward, turning steady improvement into a postseason berth.

That growth showed throughout the year. The Hokies pieced together a seven-game winning streak during ACC play, finding consistency on both ends of the floor. They enter March Madness with a 23-9 overall record and a 12-6 mark in conference play.

Virginia Tech also proved it could win away from Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies went 7-3 on the road this season, an important indicator heading into the tournament. That ability to stay composed outside of Blacksburg could play a role against an Oregon team that brings its own postseason experience.

Earning a No. 9 seed in the Fort Worth regional, Virginia Tech sits in a balanced portion of the bracket. A win over the Ducks would presumably set up a Round of 32 matchup with No. 1 seed Texas, presenting a difficult path forward. Still, the Hokies have already exceeded some external expectations by returning to the tournament conversation in Duffy’s second year.

The turnaround has been rooted in cohesion and gradual development. Rather than relying on one stretch of standout play, Virginia Tech built its resume over time, stacking wins and avoiding extended slumps. That approach helped the Hokies stay in position for an at-large bid and ultimately secure their spot in the field. Virginia Tech only lost back-to-back contests three times this season, and won three of its final four games ahead of its Friday night bout with Oregon.

Friday’s matchup presents an opportunity to validate that progress. Oregon’s pace and athleticism will test Virginia Tech early, especially in transition. Sophomore guard Katie Fiso could present a significantly tough challenge for the Hokies; in the regular season and Big 10 Tournament, she averaged 15.3 points, 6.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. She logged 22 points, four rebounds and five assists against then-No. 8 Michigan in the Ducks' loss in the Big 10 Tournament quarterfinal.

Regardless of the result, the season marks a step forward for the program. Returning to the NCAA Tournament establishes a new baseline under Duffy and provides valuable experience for a roster that could carry solid expectations into Year 3. Last year, Virginia Tech finished 18-12 (9-9 ACC) after its conference tourney. This year, the Hokies tacked on five more overall wins, including three more ACC victories.

Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN2.