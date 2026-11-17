BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech men's basketball overcame a furious second-half rally from Richmond to secure an 85-68 victory Monday night at Cassell Coliseum, improving to 5-0 for the second consecutive season.

The Spiders (3-2) trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half before opening the final 20 minutes with a 15-0 run, trimming the Hokies' once-comfortable advantage to just three.

However, Virginia Tech (5-0) eventually regained its footing, outscoring Richmond 44-30 over the final 17 minutes to preserve its undefeated start ahead of a challenging two-game trip to Charleston, S.C.

"We played really good basketball with the exception of the first six minutes of the second half," head coach Mike Young said. "... If it's a lesson learned here in November, so be it. Wish it didn't happen. It did, but we righted the ship and played quality basketball again."



Here are three takeaways following the Hokies' 17-poin

No. 1: Virginia Tech's second-half collapse nearly erased an otherwise dominant first-half performance.

In the first half, the Hokies limited Richmond to 9-of-27 (33.3%) shooting from the field and just two makes on eight three-point attempts, building a 41-23 halftime advantage. Virginia Tech also held the Spiders to nine points through the first 10 minutes.

Richmond, however, emerged from the locker room looking like an entirely different team.

The Spiders scored the first 15 points of the second half, making six of their first seven field-goal attempts while forcing four Virginia Tech turnovers. A 3-pointer from guard Jr. Kaiser with 17:45 remaining cut the deficit to six, prompting Young to call timeout.



That timeout did little to immediately stop the bleeding. Richmond guard Derin Saran converted an and-one opportunity 25 seconds later, reducing the Hokies' lead to 41-38.

"I don't know. It infuriates me," Young said when asked what caused the second-half slump. "... Bad coaching. Got to have them more jazzed up coming out of the locker room. Frustrating, frustrating."

Virginia Tech missed its first five field-goal attempts after intermission and committed four turnovers before big man Miles Heide finally broke the scoring drought with a putback at the 16:58 mark.

Richmond's sudden offensive resurgence was hardly a coincidence, either. The Spiders shot a blistering 17-of-27 (63%) from the field in the second half, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Kaiser finished with a team-high 17 points, including 12 in the second half, while Dominick Stewart added 13.

Despite Richmond's offensive explosion, the Hokies eventually recovered. Virginia Tech reclaimed a double-digit lead with 13:56 remaining and pushed its advantage to as many as 21 points late in the second half.

No. 2: Virginia Tech's supporting cast provided a much-needed offensive spark.

While much of Virginia Tech's early-season offensive production has revolved around guards Ben Hammond and Jaylen Curry, Monday's victory demonstrated the value of the Hokies' complementary pieces.

Four Hokies finished with at least 14 points, while the bench contributed 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field.

Forward Tyler Johnson delivered arguably his most complete performance of the young season, recording a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double while adding three assists and two steals.

Johnson's 3-pointer with 14:17 remaining pushed Virginia Tech's advantage back to nine points, while his transition dunk later in the half helped the Hokies regain control.

"Tyler Johnson is just — we all want one. We all need one or two," Young said. "... [He's a] glue guy that does all the things that may not show up in the box score. Nine rebounds at half, bangs a big three in the second half. That's a Tyler Johnson stat line. I'm proud of him."

The Hokies also received meaningful contributions from forward Kuol Atak and guard Efrem Johnson, who combined for 15 points on five made three-pointers.

Atak connected on two of his three attempts from beyond the arc, while Efrem Johnson went 3 of 5. The latter scored all nine of his points in the first half, helping Virginia Tech establish its 18-point halftime cushion. Heide finished with seven points on three field-goal attempts.

Amani Hansberry, meanwhile, finished with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists, shooting 4-of-8 from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 at the charity stripe. That balance helped offset an otherwise uneven offensive showing from the Hokies' starting backcourt.

No. 3: Ben Hammond and Jaylen Curry are still finding their offensive balance, but Virginia Tech has reason for optimism.

Virginia Tech's starting backcourt combined for 29 points Monday night, though neither Hammond nor Curry enjoyed a particularly efficient shooting performance.

Hammond finished with 15 points on 6-of-15 shooting, including a 2-of-6 mark from beyond the arc. Curry added 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting, missing both of his three-point attempts. Hammond made his presence felt as a facilitator, distributing seven assists against just two turnovers.

After going scoreless before intermission, Hammond scored all 15 of his points in the final 20 minutes, including two three-pointers during the Hokies' decisive stretch. Curry, meanwhile, scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and finished a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Young acknowledged that finding the appropriate offensive balance between his two dynamic guards remains a work in progress.

"We've got to find a happy medium with them with the ball," Young said. "... Things get a little quick when we try to get ourselves going instead of trying to get him going, trying to get our team going. We'll figure it out."

Still, the eighth-year Virginia Tech head coach expressed considerable confidence in his team's trajectory, particularly when comparing this year's group to the one that opened the 2025-26 campaign with an identical 5-0 record.

"This team is much more connected than last year's team. I can feel it," Young said. "Our practices are better than last year's team."

The Hokies will face Northwestern on Friday before taking on Oklahoma State on Sunday, two opportunities to further establish themselves against high-major competition. The two games will be on Friday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET, respectively.