Virginia Tech Basketball vs. Richmond Live Updates: Scores and Analysis
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BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on Richmond at 7 p.m. ET, looking to move to 5-0 on the 2026-27 season. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
H2 17:05 | Virginia Tech 41, Richmond 38
17-0 run over 3:13 for the Spiders. Yes, you read that right. The Hokies' lead has been trimmed to three...
H2 17:43 | Virginia Tech 41, Richmond 35
Virginia Tech has allowed 14 straight points from the Spiders over the last 2:28. Second-half points? Richmond 12, Hokies zero as they call a timeout.
H2 18:20 | Virginia Tech 41, Richmond 32
Richmond is in the midst of a 11-0 run dating back from its last bucket of the first half. Its deficit to the Hokies is now down to nine.
HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 41, Richmond 23
Virginia Tech takes an 18-point lead into intermission. The Hokies have held Richmond to a 33.3% clip, and they made four of their last six 3-pointers after starting 1-of-6 from deep. Jaylen Curry still leads all scorers with 10.
Some other notables: Tyler Johnson with three points and a game-high nine rebounds. Virginia Tech's held Richmond to one assist on nine made baskets. Ben Hammond scoreless (0-for-7 from field), though he's chipped in a game-high four assists.
H1 33.3 | Virginia Tech 41, Richmond 21
After a pair of missed VT 3-pointers (B. Johnson, Hammond), Stewart was called for a foul on Tyler Johnson. The junior went 1-of-2 at the free-throw line, and the Hokies have crossed the 20-point margin.
H1 1:11 | Virginia Tech 40, Richmond 21
Kuol Atak in, and he splashes a 3-pointer from the left corner. The Hokies have made their last four triples.
H1 2:10 | Virginia Tech 35, Richmond 21
The streak was snapped. Stewart knocked down a pair of free throws. Ben Hammond then tried to go with a scoop underneath the outstretched arms of Collin Tanner, but he got stuffed. Hammond is 0-for-6 today for no points.
H1 3:25 | Virginia Tech 32, Richmond 19
The are Hokies up to a 13-point advantage at the U-4. Jaylen Curry leads all scorers with 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting (plus a perfect 4-of-4 at the free-throw line.)
H1 3:45 | Virginia Tech 29, Richmond 19
Heide's up to five points off a free throw and a make off Hansberry's pass. Also, Tyler Johnson has seven rebounds.
H1 6:47 | Virginia Tech 22, Richmond 13
Weird sequence. Richmond's Will Harper III intercepted a Curry pass, only for Curry to poke it loose from behind. Curry's ensuing pass from the baseline went right back to Richmond for an easy lay-in.
H1 7:51 | Virginia Tech 22, Richmond 11
Virginia Tech continues to hold an 11-point lead at the U-8. Of note: The Hokies' Isaiah Elohim and Ben Hammond are 1-of-6 — all of the two's shots have come from 3-point range.
H1 10:24 | Virginia Tech 20, Richmond 9
Virginia Tech is up 11 at the U-12 media timeout. It's on a 9-2 run over the last 2:03.
H1 12:21 | Virginia Tech 14, Richmond 7
And... Efrem "Butta" Johnson drained a 3-pointer about 10 seconds after I typed that out. The Hokies are now 2-of-9 from deep.
H1 12:45 | Virginia Tech 11, Richmond 7
After Elohim's triple, Virginia Tech has gone completely cold from deep. The Hokies have missed their last seven long-range hoists and are 5-of-13 from the field.
H1 15:05 | Virginia Tech 9, Richmond 4
Curry again with two buckets. Hit a jumper to give Virginia Tech a 7-2 lead, then countered a Dominick Stewart jumper — Stewart has all four of Richmond's points — with a lay-in. The Hokies are 4-of-9, though they're 1-for-5 outside the arc.
H1 17:50 | Virginia Tech 5, Richmond 0
Curry darted into the lane, and it looked for a second like he might give a bounce pass to Miles Heide. Instead, he dished it to Isaiah Elohim, who drilled the right-wing triple. That triple gave the Hokies a five-point lead.
H1 19:25 | Virginia Tech 2, Richmond 0
Jaylen Curry sinks a long 2-pointer from the left wing. His first points from the field since Nov. 8 vs. Iowa, where he scored 25.
Pre-Game Notes
Virginia Tech's starting five is as follows:
- No. 0 - guard Jaylen Curry
- No. 2 - guard Isaiah Elohim
- No. 3 - guard Ben Hammond
- No. 6 - center Miles Heide
- No. 13 - forward Amani Hansberry
Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05