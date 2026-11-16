BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on Richmond at 7 p.m. ET, looking to move to 5-0 on the 2026-27 season. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

H2 17:05 | Virginia Tech 41, Richmond 38

17-0 run over 3:13 for the Spiders. Yes, you read that right. The Hokies' lead has been trimmed to three...

H2 17:43 | Virginia Tech 41, Richmond 35

Virginia Tech has allowed 14 straight points from the Spiders over the last 2:28. Second-half points? Richmond 12, Hokies zero as they call a timeout.

H2 18:20 | Virginia Tech 41, Richmond 32

Richmond is in the midst of a 11-0 run dating back from its last bucket of the first half. Its deficit to the Hokies is now down to nine.

HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 41, Richmond 23

Virginia Tech takes an 18-point lead into intermission. The Hokies have held Richmond to a 33.3% clip, and they made four of their last six 3-pointers after starting 1-of-6 from deep. Jaylen Curry still leads all scorers with 10.

Some other notables: Tyler Johnson with three points and a game-high nine rebounds. Virginia Tech's held Richmond to one assist on nine made baskets. Ben Hammond scoreless (0-for-7 from field), though he's chipped in a game-high four assists.

H1 33.3 | Virginia Tech 41, Richmond 21

After a pair of missed VT 3-pointers (B. Johnson, Hammond), Stewart was called for a foul on Tyler Johnson. The junior went 1-of-2 at the free-throw line, and the Hokies have crossed the 20-point margin.

H1 1:11 | Virginia Tech 40, Richmond 21

Kuol Atak in, and he splashes a 3-pointer from the left corner. The Hokies have made their last four triples.

H1 2:10 | Virginia Tech 35, Richmond 21

The streak was snapped. Stewart knocked down a pair of free throws. Ben Hammond then tried to go with a scoop underneath the outstretched arms of Collin Tanner, but he got stuffed. Hammond is 0-for-6 today for no points.

H1 3:25 | Virginia Tech 32, Richmond 19

The are Hokies up to a 13-point advantage at the U-4. Jaylen Curry leads all scorers with 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting (plus a perfect 4-of-4 at the free-throw line.)

H1 3:45 | Virginia Tech 29, Richmond 19

Heide's up to five points off a free throw and a make off Hansberry's pass. Also, Tyler Johnson has seven rebounds.

H1 6:47 | Virginia Tech 22, Richmond 13

Weird sequence. Richmond's Will Harper III intercepted a Curry pass, only for Curry to poke it loose from behind. Curry's ensuing pass from the baseline went right back to Richmond for an easy lay-in.

H1 7:51 | Virginia Tech 22, Richmond 11

Virginia Tech continues to hold an 11-point lead at the U-8. Of note: The Hokies' Isaiah Elohim and Ben Hammond are 1-of-6 — all of the two's shots have come from 3-point range.

H1 10:24 | Virginia Tech 20, Richmond 9

Virginia Tech is up 11 at the U-12 media timeout. It's on a 9-2 run over the last 2:03.

H1 12:21 | Virginia Tech 14, Richmond 7

And... Efrem "Butta" Johnson drained a 3-pointer about 10 seconds after I typed that out. The Hokies are now 2-of-9 from deep.

H1 12:45 | Virginia Tech 11, Richmond 7

After Elohim's triple, Virginia Tech has gone completely cold from deep. The Hokies have missed their last seven long-range hoists and are 5-of-13 from the field.

H1 15:05 | Virginia Tech 9, Richmond 4

Curry again with two buckets. Hit a jumper to give Virginia Tech a 7-2 lead, then countered a Dominick Stewart jumper — Stewart has all four of Richmond's points — with a lay-in. The Hokies are 4-of-9, though they're 1-for-5 outside the arc.

H1 17:50 | Virginia Tech 5, Richmond 0

Curry darted into the lane, and it looked for a second like he might give a bounce pass to Miles Heide. Instead, he dished it to Isaiah Elohim, who drilled the right-wing triple. That triple gave the Hokies a five-point lead.

H1 19:25 | Virginia Tech 2, Richmond 0

Jaylen Curry sinks a long 2-pointer from the left wing. His first points from the field since Nov. 8 vs. Iowa, where he scored 25.

Pre-Game Notes

Virginia Tech's starting five is as follows:

No. 0 - guard Jaylen Curry

- guard Jaylen Curry No. 2 - guard Isaiah Elohim

- guard Isaiah Elohim No. 3 - guard Ben Hammond

- guard Ben Hammond No. 6 - center Miles Heide

- center Miles Heide No. 13 - forward Amani Hansberry