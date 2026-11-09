Instant Takeaways From Virginia Tech Women's Basketball's 59-43 Win Over James Madison

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech women's basketball faced its toughest challenge of the young season Tuesday night, overcoming an uneven offensive performance to defeat James Madison, 59-43, at Cassell Coliseum.

"Just really excited about the the effort our team showed tonight," said Virginia Tech head coach Megan Duffy. "We knew it was going to be probably a lower scoring game and just a gritty, hard-nosed defensive battle, and boy, was it at times. So just overall, really proud of our team. Obviously, JMU is a very, very good program. [JMU head coach Sean O'Regan] does an awesome job, just the way his kids fight and claw. And I know they're going to have a pretty successful season when it's all said and done."

Behind a pivotal second-quarter surge and the aforementioned stout defensive effort, the Hokies secured their third consecutive victory to open the campaign. Here are three takeaways from Virginia Tech's 16-point win.

No. 1: A sophomore guard — a redshirt freshman under the NCAA's old eligibility rules — was one of the key sparks that lifted Tech to victory.

Virginia Tech (3-0) trailed 11-8 after the opening quarter, but it rallied with a 18-5 second-frame run. Sophomore guard Kate Sears was a big reason why.

The 5-foot-9 sophomore from Boone, N.C., totaled six straight second-frame points, going 3-for-6 from the field for eight points Tuesday. Her efforts were instrumental in the Hokies' second-quarter rally, and she added a fourth-quarter jumper for good measure.

Sears' contributions came at a crucial juncture for Virginia Tech, which struggled to establish an offensive rhythm throughout the opening quarter and was trailing 13-11 after the opening 10 minutes.

Duffy spotlighted Sears for hitting a "couple nice ones", adding that she and freshman guard Kaleo Anderson were "great".

"[They were] giving us a little bit of a spark in that first half," Duffy said.

No. 2: Despite occasional offensive struggles, Virginia Tech triumphed with strong defense.

The Hokies shot 36.1% from the field in Tuesday's victory, connecting on 22 of their 61 attempts, but it was their defensive effort that ultimately laid the foundation for the win.

Virginia Tech held JMU guard — and the Dukes' leading scorer — Zakiya Stephenson to 10 points on a 2-for-14 clip from the field in 27 minutes of play. Second-leading scorer, guard Bree Robinson was 3-of-12 for six points and three fouls, though she picked up five rebounds.

Virginia Tech's 3-ball was quiet for most of the game. Outside of the second quarter, where the Hokies went 3-for-6 from long range, Tech couldn't find its shooting stroke from deep. The Hokies went a combined 1-for-11 across the first, third and fourth quarters.

Those shooting struggles extended to the field. Save for a third quarter where the Hokies shot 8-for-15 (53.3%), Tech's best shooting frame otherwise was a 6-for-17 (35.3%) second quarter.

James Madison's offensive struggles were even more pronounced, however, as the Dukes connected on just 15 field goals throughout the contest, allowing Virginia Tech to overcome its inconsistent perimeter shooting. JMU shot 25.9% from the field in its loss to Virginia Tech.

"I just thought the second quarter, there was a stretch there where I just thought we gave in just a little bit to that physicality and athleticism," O'Regan said.

No. 3: Virginia Tech's victory over JMU was a significant step in its first game against true competition. Also, Jessica Dimaro starred on the glass.

Virginia Tech, which entered the contest ranked No. 42 in BartTorvik, secured a pivotal victory over No. 78 James Madison, marking a step up in competition from its previous two opponents, North Carolina Central (No. 347) and Delaware (No. 283).

Alongside the aforementioned defense, Virginia Tech finished the game with a plus-15 differential on the glass (47-32), and forward Jessica Dimaro finished with a career-high 14 rebounds in what turned into a rock fight.

"Jessie's going to keep getting more confident as we go," Duffy said. "She fits us so well, being able to play fasst and run the ball. We get on her probably the most if she doesn't have a rebound, right? So we want her to get a potential double-doble every night."

VCU (No. 113) should offer another solid test, too. Virginia Tech travels to Richmond, Va., to play the Rams on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. ET. Coverage for that contest is available on ACC Network Extra.