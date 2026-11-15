Virginia Tech women's basketball picked up the 83-67 win over La Salle at Cassell Coliseum Sunday afternoon to move to 5-0 on the season.

"I thought once we got off that first two minutes, we settled in and went on a little Leila Wells run, which was awesome," head coach Megan Duffy said. "She started kind of the spark and then settled in. It became contagious with Carleigh, and I thought overall we did enough to get a good quality win."

Here are my instant takeaways following the win:

No. 1. The Hokies had an impressive shooting day.

Tech put up 80-plus points for the third time in five games so far this season behind an impressive 49.2% (30-for-61) and 47.1% (8-for-17) from three. Tech's 47.1% clip from three marked the best deep shooting performance of the season.

"I think we got a good shooting team," Duffy said. "I think, early in the season, you're trying to find combinations and settle them into their roles, and I got a lot of confidence in the way. If we move and share it, they're going to knock down shots."

Guard Carleigh Wenzel and guard Leila Wells both had season highs in points with 27 and 13, respectively. Wenzel shot 9-for-15 from the field and an impressive 4-of-6 from deep in the game.

No. 2. The Hokies played a sloppy game in terms of turnovers.

Tech turned it over 19 times in the win, which is tied for the most this season, with the 19 committed vs. JMU on Nov. 8. Guard Kate Sears (three) and Wells (five) both had career-highs in giveaways in the game.

"I think [La Salle] was aggressive," Wenzel said. We're obviously trying to move the ball, share the ball, kick it up, play fast, and so when you have teams that are aggressive like that, it can cause some disruptions. But I think it was kind of shooting ourselves in the foot. There are a lot of times where we see a read a little bit too slow, just fumbling the ball, things like that. Not having clean passes or clean handoffs, things like that, do a lot. But the way they are top-blocky and their physicality is something we need to do a better job handling."

The turnovers didn't hurt them against a clearly outmatched Explorers team, but as the Hokies approach the brunt of their non-conference and conference schedule, they must look to clean up some plays.

No. 3. Jessica Dimaro continued her strong play.

Three days removed from breaking Virginia Tech's program record in offensive rebounds (17) and total rebounds (24) against VCU, Dimaro put up an impressive stat line of 14 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. The freshman came into the game against La Salle averaging 15.5 points per game and 14.5 rebounds per game, which ranked number one in the country.

"I think [Dimaro] works extremely hard in what she does, and she is continuing to grow each and every day," Wenzel said. "So just wait to see her at her very best. She has yet to get there, but I think it's a really high ceiling.

Behind impressive play from Dimaro and continued strong games from Wenzel, this Hokies team could make noise down the stretch.

Virginia Tech will return to action at the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Florida, on Nov. 23 against UT Martin. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.