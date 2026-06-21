Is There Anyone On The 2026-27 Virginia Tech MBB Squad That Could Get Drafted In The 2027 NBA Draft?

Virginia Tech men's basketball may see a player drafted this week — on June 23 and 24, the two-round 2026 NBA Draft will take place in Brooklyn, New York. Forward Tobi Lawal, who spent two years at Virginia Tech and two at VCU, could get drafted; the 6-foot-8 forward is currently receiving late-second-round projections by multiple outlets and appears to be around the cutline for getting selected. NBA Draft selections are often fickle when getting into the second round, as team can shift their priorities with each passing selection.

But is there anyone on Virginia Tech's 2026-27 outfit — one that won't take to the court for the regular season until early November — that could hear their name called next June?

One important caveat to note is the new five-in-five proposal that has received traction over the last couple months. Should that pass ahead of the 2026-27 season, Virginia Tech will not have a player without eligibility, and all of its players will be eligible to return.

I think that the biggest candidate to receive a 2027 NBA Draft nod is senior forward Amani Hansberry, though I believe he's in a similar position to Lawal. Hansberry doesn't have the verticality of Lawal — not many people do, considering Lawal sports a 49.5-inch vertical — but he can also thrive more as a stretch four that operates less as a traditional big and more as a roamer that can cover as a weak side help defender.

Hansberry was ranked as the No. 40 returning player in college basketball after being named the Hokies' lone All-ACC player in 2025-26. The 6-foot-8 rising senior logged a team-high 14.3 points and went 49.2% from the field. His 7.4 rebounds/game ranked No. 10 in the conference, while his eight double-doubles were No. 4 in the league. Hansberry also logged four consecutive double-doubles — the first time a Hokie had done so since Jeff Allen in 2011.

Hansberry's 2025-26 season produced career-highs in all categories: points, minutes, field goal percentages, rebounds, etc. Should Hansberry increase his scoring to 16 or 17 points per game and improve his defensive IQ, he could be in line for a late-second-round draft selection, perhaps in the mid- to high-50s.

Should the five-in-five rule pass, however, Hansberry is not beholden to leave Virginia Tech for the NBA. After all, he'll have one year of extra eligibility left to use at his discretion if the NCAA ratifies the five-in-five rules.