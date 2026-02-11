KenPom Final Score Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. No. 20 Clemson

Virginia Tech men’s basketball is back in action tonight against No. 20 Clemson; the Hokies currently sit one game below .500 in league play — and with a 1-4 record in road ACC contests this year.

Gameday in the Palmetto State‼️



🆚 Clemson

🕖 7 p.m. ET

📺 ACCN

➡️ https://t.co/BbETcO4t0k pic.twitter.com/vf4p2YZU6I — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) February 11, 2026

So, which school does KenPom project to exit tonight’s tilt with the victory?

Pomeroy’s metrics currently predict a 73-63 victory for the Tigers inside Littlejohn Coliseum tonight, with Virginia Tech (16-8, 5-6 ACC) receiving only a 20% win probability.

The Hokies enter their contest vs. Clemson on a two-game losing streak, having lost three of their last four games.

Meanwhile, Clemson has only lost one game in league play, rattling off a nine-game win streak prior to its 80-76 overtime loss to NC State on Jan. 20. Since then, the Tigers have been on a four-game heater, boasting wins over Georgia Tech (77-63), Pittsburgh (63-52), Stanford (66-64) and California (77-55).

The Hokies enter their contest with Clemson sitting at a drab 1-4 in league play on the road. Their lone win was a narrow 76-74 victory against Syracuse on Jan. 21. On the road, Virginia Tech has fallen to Wake Forest (81-78), SMU (77-76), Louisville (85-71) and NC State (82-73). The Hokies currently sit at 5-6 in league play, having stacked up back-to-back wins just once in ACC play: Notre Dame on Jan. 17, followed by Syracuse on Jan. 21.

Virginia Tech has a chance to snag its third Quadrant 1 victory of the season; the Hokies previously won vs. Virginia (95-85, 3OT, Dec. 31) at home, while also capturing the aforementioned road victory against the Orange.

In Pomeroy’s other advanced metrics, the stats skew heavily in Clemson’s favor. The Tigers sport a net rating of +22.08, 28th-highest in Division I and a clear step above Virginia Tech (+12.88 — No. 59).

In adjusted offensive efficiency, Clemson’s advantage is more muted; the Tigers possess an offensive rating of 116.6, No. 69 in D-I. In comparison, Virginia Tech’s tally of 114.6 ranks 81st in the nation.

The adjusted defensive efficiency, however, heavily leans Clemson’s way. The Tigers currently sport a defensive rating of 94.6, which sits at 14th in the nation at the time of writing. The Hokies, meanwhile, currently sit with a 101.7 rating, which slots them in at a OK No. 57.

Where Virginia Tech’s strength lies is in its three-point defense. The Hokies have held their opponents to a 29.9% clip from deep on average, the 27th-best mark in D-I.

Virginia Tech’s challenge against the Tigers tips off at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage for the game will be on the ACC Network.

