Full Game Preview and Score Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. No. 20 Clemson

Virginia Tech men's basketball is back in action today, facing off against No. 20 Clemson at 7 p.m. ET. The contest — the Hokies' third against a then-ranked opponent so far this year — is an important one for the Hokies in regard to their NCAA Tournament hopes. The Tigers currently rank first in the ACC, now sitting above Duke after the Blue Devils lost to North Carolina on Seth Trimble's buzzer-beater.

Clemson has been a force this season. Since Dec. 9's 67-64 loss to then-No. 10 BYU, it has gone 13-1, with an 80-76 overtime defeat at the hands of NC State its lone blemish in conference play. Moreover, the Tigers are a highly balanced team with a rotating cast of players that can step up and contribute points.

On just two occasions so far this season has a Clemson player been the team's leader in points in back-to-back games. That's reflected in its players' per-game stats. Clemson's points per game leader — senior forward RJ Godfrey — averages 11.9 points per game. Godfrey logged a team-high 13 points and five rebounds in the Tigers' most recent game against California on Feb. 7, doing so on 6-of-8 shooting from the field.

The next five behind him all average at least seven and a half points per contest: guard Jestin Porter (10.5 points/game), forward Carter Welling (10.1), forward Nick Davidson (9.3) and guard Ace Buckner (7.5).

In rebounding, Clemson is OK across the board, with no player averaging over 5.7 rebounds a game, but five players with four or more boards a contest. That charge is led by Welling's team-high 5.7 and supplemented by Godfrey's 5.1. Clemson does rank No. 11 in the conference in rebounds per game with 35.8, less than a tenth ahead of Virginia Tech. The Tigers, however, hold a 25.3% offensive rebound percentage rate, 10th-best in Division I.

While Clemson ranks second-to-last in the conference in blocks per game with 2.5, it makes up for that with the third-fewest turnovers per game in the conference at an even 10.0. For comparison, Virginia Tech commits 10.5 turnovers a game, on average.

In Clemson's four losses this season, the Tigers have not been beaten by double-digits all season. Their losses came by five (Georgetown), six (then-No. 12) Alabama), three (then-No. 10 BYU) and four (NC State).

If there's one weakness Clemson has, it's claiming comfortable wins. While the Tigers have won all but one of their games in league play, some of their victories have arisen via slim margins that leaned their way. The Tigers sport a three-point win over Syracuse, a five-point win over Pittsburgh, a four-point victory vs. then-No. 24 SMU and a narrow two-point triumph over Stanford.

Still, the Tigers profile as one of the hardest foes that Virginia Tech will play all season, having held opponents to 64.1 points per game, second-fewest in the ACC behind only Duke (63.9).

Led by head coach Brad Brownwell, Clemson has produced the 28th-highest net rating in Ken Pomeroy's metrics, which sits No. 5 in the ACC. In league play, the Tigers also boast the third-best effective field goal percentage in the conference, with a strong 55.7% clip.

Clemson's offensive rating is rather pedestrian, clocking in at 116.7 — No. 67 in the country. However, what the Tigers have held their hats on this season has been defense. Clemson rank No. 13 in the nation in Pomeroy's adjusted defensive rating, second-best in the ACC behind only Duke (No. 3).

For Virginia Tech to walk out with a victory today, it'll need a balanced and cohesive performance — particularly so from guards Ben Hammond and Neoklis Avdalas.

Avdalas, who languished through a difficult three-game stretch where he averaged 5.3 points per game on 16% shooting, bounced back last Saturday vs. NC State, rolling up 14 points against the Wolfpack on 5-of-6 shooting.

Meanwhile, Hammond, who had scored in double-figures all but once prior to Saturday's showdown, was held scoreless for the first time since Dec. 7, 2024 vs. Pittsburgh.

For Virginia Tech to claim a victory, both executing at an efficient rate is critical to any hope of an upset Hokies victory in Clemson tonight.

So, what's my final score prediction for tonight's tilt?

I believe that Virginia Tech has what it takes to keep this game close, but the environment at Littlejohn Coliseum may prove too much to overcome. In addition, without guard Tyler Johnson, the Hokies lose an additional defender to counter Clemson's balanced and efficient attack.

Moreover, I think that Virginia Tech's struggles on the road in league play crop up again and lead to its fifth loss in league play away from home. Entering this clash, the Hokies are 1-4 on the road in ACC contests.

Virginia Tech's clash against the Tigers, as aforementioned, will tip off at 7 p.m. ET, with the game being broadcast on the ACC Network.

