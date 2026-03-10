KenPom Final Score Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest

Virginia Tech men's basketball kicks off the ACC Tournament tonight with its third showdown of the season against Wake Forest tonight.

The Hokies (19-12, 8-10 ACC) sit on the precipice of making their first NCAA Tournament in four seasons. Virginia Tech received a welcome boost when 15th-seeded Pitt upset 10-seed Stanford, 64-63, earlier today.

The Hokies currently hold a 57% win probability over the Demon Deacons, with a final score prediction of 77-75.

Virginia Tech has struggled in tight contests in league play, losing four games by a single possession, five by two or fewer and seven by single-digit margins.

The Hokies were listed as the third team out of the 68-team field by bracketologist Joe Lunardi; however, due to Stanford — the second team out, one spot ahead of Virginia Tech — losing to the Panthers today, the Hokies have an opportunity to vault back up to the second team out. Syracuse's game vs. SMU, which is currently ongoing, also holds implications for Virginia Tech's NCAA Tournament hopes.

Virginia Tech has a chance at a very positive day if it can take care of business against Wake Forest and if the Orange can topple the Mustangs. SMU is without BJ Edwards vs. Syracuse.

Though the Hokies have sustained seven losses in their last 11 games, the ball is still in their court to make the NCAA Tournament, and it could come if the team reaches the quarterfinals, beating Wake Forest and Clemson to get there.

Young believes that his team is an NCAA Tournament outfit, and that it has been beset by injury woes that have plagued the team.

"I've got an NCAA tournament team, fellas," Young said. "I haven't been on that soapbox, but I am now, and you consider what we lived through, the two losses in the Bahamas. And take nothing away from St Mary's and VCU, [but] to do that without Tobi much of the January schedule. Correct me if I'm wrong, without Tyler, Tobi and [Antonio] Dorn, this team has done some really cool things, and I'm proud of them."

Speaking of injuries: Virginia Tech forward Amani Hansberry sustained an injury vs. Virginia late in the second half and did not return to the contest. Hansberry's status is currently probable for tonight's tip.

"Took a spill," Young said. "He's getting better and better. He feels a lot better today than he did after the game. I may have been able to go back with him. I just thought, for his well-being, that that would not be wise. Looking ahead a little bit, it's a leg injury, and he's day-to-day. We'll see what tomorrow brings. But he's doing a lot better."

The road starts tonight. If Virginia Tech advances, it plays Clemson, and if it defeats the Tigers, it draws North Carolina in the quarterfinals.

Virginia Tech's contest against the Demon Deacons tips off at 7 p.m. ET, and coverage of the contest will be on the ACC Network.