Latest Bracketology Predictions For Virginia Tech As Selection Sunday Arrives

Virginia Tech has not played since a quarterfinal loss to North Carolina in the ACC Tournament, but they will finally know their fate today when the bracket is released at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Unlike the men's side of things, Virginia Tech Women's basketball is not going to have to sweat out today and worry about if they got in or not. They are going to be safely in, and in the latest bracketology projections from ESPN's Charlie Creme, the Hokies land as a No. 9 seed in the Fort Worth Region.

Who is their opponent? In this latest projection, Virginia Tech would face Tennessee, who is the No. 8 seed in the region. It has been a disappointing season for the Volunteers, but they still have talent and would be a formidable opponent for Virginia Tech.

In this projected bracket, Virginia Tech would have to face No. 1 overall seed UConn in the second round. The Huskies are 34-0 heading into the Tournament and are the heavy favorites to repeat as national champions. This would be quite the challenge for Virginia Tech if it is indeed the pairing.

Great Duo

Whoever Virginia Tech ends up playing, the duo of Carys Baker and Carleigh Wenzel is going to be a handful for any opponent they play.

Baker emerged as one of the league’s most productive forwards, averaging 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. She enters the postseason with 24 double figure and nine 20-point performances.

In ACC play, Baker’s production increased, posting 14.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game, including five 20-point performances. She finished in double figures in 15 of the 18 league contests. Additionally, Baker added a team-high 24 blocks defensively to go with 11 steals. At the conclusion of the ACC slate, the forward ranks top 20 in 16 statistical categories among conference players.

Baker recorded several career efforts in league play, including two 24-point performances. Her first 24-point effort of the season came in the come from behind effort against Clemson (Jan. 22) where she hit the go-ahead basket in the final minute of the contest. Baker’s second effort came on the road at Stanford (Feb. 12) when she went 10-15 (0.667) from the field overall.

Wenzel directed Virginia Tech’s offense with efficiency and balance, averaging 14.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. She is ranked top 25 in 10 statistical categories among league competitors.

During the 18-game ACC slate, Wenzel’s production elevated, as she posted 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 three-pointers per game. She registered double figure scoring in 17 of those contests, tying the school record set by Elizabeth Kitley in 2023-24 for most double figure scoring performances in ACC games. Wenzel is on a 14-game double figure scoring streak, the fourth longest active streak among ACC players.

The guard had several standout performances in conference play, including her career-high 29 points on the road at Virginia (March 1). On the road at Cal on Feb. 15, Wenzel was a perfect 10-10 from the charity stripe, the second-best perfect free throw game in an ACC contest in program history and best since Taylor Emery’s 10-10 day against Miami on Feb. 21, 2019. Rounding it out, she hit a season-best five triples on the road at Wake Forest (Jan. 24), with four of them coming in the fourth quarter.

Together, Baker and Wenzel accounted for 44 percent of Virginia Tech’s total offensive production in league games while contributing to 77.4 percent of the Hokies’ three-pointers. The pair played a key role in Tech securing 12 ACC wins for just the fourth time in program history.