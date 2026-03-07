Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech MBB vs. No. 13 Virginia

Virginia Tech men's basketball squares off against No. 13 Virginia in the two teams' regular-season finale. Read below for a live game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

H1 10:30 | Virginia 25, Virginia Tech 11

Virginia's Malik Thomas just uncorked a DEEP three-ball. He's 3-for-3 for nine points.

H1 11:09 | Virginia 22, Virginia Tech 11

The Hokies mounted a mini-rally. Ben Hammond has seven of Virginia Tech's first 11 points. The Hokies trail by 11 at the U-12 MTO.

H1 13:10 | Virginia 19, Virginia Tech 3

The Hokies are 1-for-10 through 6:50. Virginia is 7-for-11. Virginia Tech continues to force contested three-pointers, and only one has fallen.

H1 15:19 | Virginia 17, Virginia Tech 3

Virginia keeps on rolling. 6-of-9 from the field, 4-of-5 from long range. The Hokies are stuck in reverse and have looked overwhelmed.

H1 15:39 | Virginia 14, Virginia Tech 3

The Hokies snapped their scoreless streak with a three-pointer from Ben Hammond. Tech is 1-for-5, while Virginia is 5-for-8. Ugly opening minutes for VT there.

H1 17:26 | Virginia 12, Virginia Tech 0

The Hokies are down 12 and have not scored. Johann Grunloh knocked down a three-pointer.

H1 18:05 | Virginia 9, Virginia Tech 0

A Sam Lewis three-pointer leaves the Hokies down nine. They call time. Virginia Tech has missed its first three, while Virginia is 3-for-4 from the field.

H1 18:42 | Virginia 6, Virginia Tech 0

Malik Thomas gets a driving layup to go in the lane, and he then cashes in on the free throw. The Hokies trail by six 1:18 in.

H1 START | Virginia 3, Virginia Tech 0

The Cavaliers get this tilt underway with a Malik Thomas three-pointer. #Hokies

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting five is as follows: