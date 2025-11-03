All Hokies

Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. Charleston Southern

Thomas Hughes

Virginia Tech Athletics
Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on Charleston Southern today to kick off its 2025-2026 campaign.

H1 3:58 | Virginia Tech 33, Charleston Southern 29

The Hokies are still pinpoint inside the arc; shooting 63.1%. Tech is still struggling outside it, having hit two of eleven from deep. lead by four with just under four minutes to go to halftime.

H1 9:00 | Virginia Tech 24, Charleston Southern 22

The Hokies' interior strength and outside woes are a flip-flop of what Charleston Southern's production has been. Buccaneers are 2-for-9 (22.2%) inside the arc and 6-for-10 (60%) outside it.

H1 11:00 | Virginia Tech 21, Charleston Southern 19

The Hokies are 1-for-8 (12.5%) from deep. They're 9-for-13 (69.2%) from inside, however, and lead by two. Gurdak just cashed in a layup and drew the foul for a possible and-one opportunity here.

H1 15:56 | Virginia Tech 8, Charleston Southern 8

The Hokies are 0-for-3 from deep at the U-16 media timeout. All eight of their points have come in the paint. Bedford, Lawal, Hansberry and Avdalas all at two points.

H1 17:00 | Virginia Tech 6, Charleston Southern 3

Avdalas muscled into the paint to tally his first regular-season points in Blacksburg. now lead. Then Lawal dunk sent the crowd into uproars.

H1 18:44 | Charleston Southern 3, Virginia Tech 2

Bedford cans a left-side jumper and the Hokies are on the board for the first time this regular season.

Pre-game: The Hokies' starting lineup consists of Jailen Bedford (No. 0), Tobi Lawal (No. 1), Tyler Johnson (No. 10), Amani Hansberry (No. 13) and Neoklis Avdalas (No. 17).

THOMAS HUGHES

Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.

