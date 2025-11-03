Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. Charleston Southern
Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on Charleston Southern today to kick off its 2025-2026 campaign.
H1 3:58 | Virginia Tech 33, Charleston Southern 29
The Hokies are still pinpoint inside the arc; shooting 63.1%. Tech is still struggling outside it, having hit two of eleven from deep. lead by four with just under four minutes to go to halftime.
H1 9:00 | Virginia Tech 24, Charleston Southern 22
The Hokies' interior strength and outside woes are a flip-flop of what Charleston Southern's production has been. Buccaneers are 2-for-9 (22.2%) inside the arc and 6-for-10 (60%) outside it.
H1 11:00 | Virginia Tech 21, Charleston Southern 19
The Hokies are 1-for-8 (12.5%) from deep. They're 9-for-13 (69.2%) from inside, however, and lead by two. Gurdak just cashed in a layup and drew the foul for a possible and-one opportunity here.
H1 15:56 | Virginia Tech 8, Charleston Southern 8
The Hokies are 0-for-3 from deep at the U-16 media timeout. All eight of their points have come in the paint. Bedford, Lawal, Hansberry and Avdalas all at two points.
H1 17:00 | Virginia Tech 6, Charleston Southern 3
Avdalas muscled into the paint to tally his first regular-season points in Blacksburg. now lead. Then Lawal dunk sent the crowd into uproars.
H1 18:44 | Charleston Southern 3, Virginia Tech 2
Bedford cans a left-side jumper and the Hokies are on the board for the first time this regular season.
Pre-game: The Hokies' starting lineup consists of Jailen Bedford (No. 0), Tobi Lawal (No. 1), Tyler Johnson (No. 10), Amani Hansberry (No. 13) and Neoklis Avdalas (No. 17).