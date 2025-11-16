All Hokies

Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. Charlotte

Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on Charlotte today at 2 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

H1 15:49 | Virginia Tech 11, Charlotte 6

Antonio Dorn is in for Hansberry. He could be a useful matchup to help neutralize 49ers center Anton Bonke (7'2", 270lbs). At the U-16 MTO, the Hokies lead by five.

H1 16:50 | Virginia Tech 11, Charlotte 4

The Hokies are finding open looks early and often. Bedford nailed a triple, found his way to the line. He leads all scorers with six.

H1 18:09 | Virginia Tech 5, Charlotte 2

Hansberry cans a triple that bounced around three times before settling in the net. Lawal then sizes up his man for a shot just near the paint. The Hokies look imposing early.

H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Charlotte 0

Charlotte wins the tip and we're underway. Also, the orange jerseys with the Hokies in script is back.

Pre-Game: The Hokies' starting five is the same as usual. It's Jailen Bedford, Tobi Lawal, Tyler Johnson, Amani Hansberry and Neoklis Avdalas out there to start the contest.

