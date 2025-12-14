Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore

Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on Maryland Eastern Shore at noon ET today; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 38, UMES 29



Avdalas took a hard spill, came up limping and has limped off the court, presumably to the locker room. have a nine-point lead at the half.

H1 1:30 | Virginia Tech 36, UMES 29



Tech created some separation off a Hammond layup that brought the lead to 12, but UMES tallied a three pointer (Staples) and a layup from Jaden Cooper to move the deficit back to seven.

H1 3:38 | Virginia Tech 31, UMES 24

Seven-point game now as we're at the U-4 MTO. Pasha nailed a layup for his first points since VCU on Nov. 28.

H1 7:21 | Virginia Tech 23, UMES 20

Tech has knocked down six of its last 10 as we enter the U-8 MTO. Hammond and Avdalas have five apiece.

H1 12:00 | Virginia Tech 13, UMES 10

Pasha found Avdalas uncontested for a breakaway jam; the Greek wing's up to five.

H1 13:30 | Virginia Tech 9, UMES 9

The Hokies are 4-for-10 to start; it seems like they're just feeling it out right now. Knotted at nine as UMES' Michael Teal heads to the line.

H1 15:43 | Virginia Tech 7, UMES 7

Knotted at seven. Of note: Bedford is not on the bench. Ben Hammond, Izaiah Pasha and Christian Gurdak were slated to check into the contest.

H1 17:00 | Virginia Tech 7, UMES 7



The Hokies leapt out to a 5-0 start, but UMES quickly answered with a 7-2 run. Hawks guard Dorion Staples with four points.

H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, UMES 0

The Hokies win the tip and Antonio Dorn cashes in on the opening possession.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 2 - Jaden Schutt - Guard

- Jaden Schutt - Guard No. 10 - Tyler Johnson - Guard

- Tyler Johnson - Guard No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward

- Amani Hansberry - Forward No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard

- Neoklis Avdalas - Guard No. 77 - Antonio Dorn - Center

