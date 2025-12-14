Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore
Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on Maryland Eastern Shore at noon ET today; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 38, UMES 29
Avdalas took a hard spill, came up limping and has limped off the court, presumably to the locker room. have a nine-point lead at the half.
H1 1:30 | Virginia Tech 36, UMES 29
Tech created some separation off a Hammond layup that brought the lead to 12, but UMES tallied a three pointer (Staples) and a layup from Jaden Cooper to move the deficit back to seven.
H1 3:38 | Virginia Tech 31, UMES 24
Seven-point game now as we're at the U-4 MTO. Pasha nailed a layup for his first points since VCU on Nov. 28.
H1 7:21 | Virginia Tech 23, UMES 20
Tech has knocked down six of its last 10 as we enter the U-8 MTO. Hammond and Avdalas have five apiece.
H1 12:00 | Virginia Tech 13, UMES 10
Pasha found Avdalas uncontested for a breakaway jam; the Greek wing's up to five.
H1 13:30 | Virginia Tech 9, UMES 9
The Hokies are 4-for-10 to start; it seems like they're just feeling it out right now. Knotted at nine as UMES' Michael Teal heads to the line.
H1 15:43 | Virginia Tech 7, UMES 7
Knotted at seven. Of note: Bedford is not on the bench. Ben Hammond, Izaiah Pasha and Christian Gurdak were slated to check into the contest.
H1 17:00 | Virginia Tech 7, UMES 7
The Hokies leapt out to a 5-0 start, but UMES quickly answered with a 7-2 run. Hawks guard Dorion Staples with four points.
H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, UMES 0
The Hokies win the tip and Antonio Dorn cashes in on the opening possession.
Pre-Game:
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- No. 2 - Jaden Schutt - Guard
- No. 10 - Tyler Johnson - Guard
- No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward
- No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard
- No. 77 - Antonio Dorn - Center
Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.Follow thomashughes_05