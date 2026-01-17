Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. Notre Dame

Virginia Tech men's basketball faces off against Notre Dame today at 12 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

H1 7:30 | Virginia Tech 25, Notre Dame 20

Hammond from deep; that's his second triple of the day. Avdalas hasn't gotten on the board yet today, but he's proven adept in facilitation. He has four assists, and he's done a stellar job of spacing the floor out today.

H1 9:00 | Virginia Tech 20, Notre Dame 18

7-0 run from the last update. Two-point game now as Tech's gone over four minutes without a made field goal.

H1 11:25 | Virginia Tech 20, Notre Dame 11

Lawal with a team-high six points — incl. a 4-for-4 mark at the line.

H1 13:30 | Virginia Tech 18, Notre Dame 9

The Hokies are on a 13-2 run with stellar play from Lawal, Hammond and Hansberry. Hansberry was doubled in the post but hit a spin move on the right block and cashed in. Hammond leads with five points after a nifty up-and-under.

H1 15:42 | Virginia Tech 10, Notre Dame 7

The Hokies lead by three at the first media timeout; they've shot 4-for-6 today.

H1 16:25 | Virginia Tech 8, Notre Dame 7

Hammond from deep. The Hokies take the lead back from Notre Dame after Sir Mohammed knocked down a trey for the Irish.

H1 18:19 | Virginia Tech 5, Notre Dame 4

The Hokies are 2-for-2 to start. Buckets from Bedford and Gurdak kick off their scoring.

H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Notre Dame 0

#Hokies lose the tip and we're off. You can follow along on ACC Network.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard

- Jailen Bedford - Guard No. 3 - Ben Hammond - Guard

- Ben Hammond - Guard No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward

- Amani Hansberry - Forward No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard

- Neoklis Avdalas - Guard No. 32 - Christian Gurdak - Center

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: