Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. Notre Dame
In this story:
Virginia Tech men's basketball faces off against Notre Dame today at 12 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
H1 7:30 | Virginia Tech 25, Notre Dame 20
Hammond from deep; that's his second triple of the day. Avdalas hasn't gotten on the board yet today, but he's proven adept in facilitation. He has four assists, and he's done a stellar job of spacing the floor out today.
H1 9:00 | Virginia Tech 20, Notre Dame 18
7-0 run from the last update. Two-point game now as Tech's gone over four minutes without a made field goal.
H1 11:25 | Virginia Tech 20, Notre Dame 11
Lawal with a team-high six points — incl. a 4-for-4 mark at the line.
H1 13:30 | Virginia Tech 18, Notre Dame 9
The Hokies are on a 13-2 run with stellar play from Lawal, Hammond and Hansberry. Hansberry was doubled in the post but hit a spin move on the right block and cashed in. Hammond leads with five points after a nifty up-and-under.
H1 15:42 | Virginia Tech 10, Notre Dame 7
The Hokies lead by three at the first media timeout; they've shot 4-for-6 today.
H1 16:25 | Virginia Tech 8, Notre Dame 7
Hammond from deep. The Hokies take the lead back from Notre Dame after Sir Mohammed knocked down a trey for the Irish.
H1 18:19 | Virginia Tech 5, Notre Dame 4
The Hokies are 2-for-2 to start. Buckets from Bedford and Gurdak kick off their scoring.
H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Notre Dame 0
#Hokies lose the tip and we're off. You can follow along on ACC Network.
Pre-Game:
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard
- No. 3 - Ben Hammond - Guard
- No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward
- No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard
- No. 32 - Christian Gurdak - Center
Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.Follow thomashughes_05