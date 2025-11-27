Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. Saint Mary's
Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on Saint Mary's at 2:30 p.m. ET, with a berth to the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament final on the line. Read more for the game thread below, which is organized in reverse chronological order.
H1 15:07 | St. Mary's 10, Virginia Tech 2
Commanding advantage for the Gaels at the game's first media timeout. Hammond is the only one to cash in through nearly five minutes of ball. Bedford, Johnson and Hansberry a combined 0-for-5. The Hokies trail by eight.
H1 16:30 | St. Mary's 8, Virginia Tech 0
Nightmare start for the Hokies, who have started 0-for-6. Meanwhile, Saint Mary's is 4-for-6.
H1 17:50 | St. Mary's 4, Virginia Tech 0
Quick pair of buckets from 7-foot-2 Saint Mary's big Andrew McKeever. The Hokies are undersized due to the unavailability of Lawal (lower body).
Pre-Game:
Here's the Hokies' starting five:
- No. 0 - Jailen Bedford, Guard
- No. 3 - Ben Hammond, Guard
- No. 10 - Tyler Johnson, Guard
- No. 13 - Amani Hansberry, Forward
- No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas, Guard
Tobi Lawal, per Virginia Tech Sports Network's Zach Mackey, is out for the remainder of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament with a lower-body injury. Lawal logged three points and two rebounds in 15 minutes against Colorado State last night.