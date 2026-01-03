Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. Wake Forest

Virginia Tech men's basketball squares off against Wake Forest today at 12 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

HALFTIME | Wake Forest 36, Virginia Tech 32

#Hokies started off incredibly slowly, outscored 12-2 at the beginning. However, they've keyed in since and have outscored Wake Forest 30-24 since. Tech trails by four at the break.

H1 1:00 | Wake Forest 34, Virginia Tech 32

The deficit has now been trimmed all the way down to two. Schutt nailed a triple, his first of the game.

H1 2:00 | Wake Forest 32, Virginia Tech 29

The Hokies have sliced the deficit to three off the back of a pair of Bedford triples.

H1 3:15 | Wake Forest 30, Virginia Tech 23

Ben Hammond showing out — the guard's scored a team-high eight points today. Solid start off the heels of his 30-point heroics vs. UVa on New Year's. The Hokies are still down seven at the U-4 MTO, though.

H1 5:40 | Wake Forest 23, Virginia Tech 16

Bedford forces a foul off a steal of the ball from Colvin. To the line he goes. The Hokies sit at a 4-for-17 (23.5%) clip from the field (1-for-8, 12.5%, from deep) and 7-for-11 (63.6%) from stripe. Bedford missed both shots at the line.

H1 6:49 | Wake Forest 23, Virginia Tech 15

Something to monitor: Both Amani Hansberry and Christian Gurdak already sit at three fouls. Not ideal at all for a team down Tobi Lawal, Tyler Johnson and Antonio Dorn today. Avdalas also has six turnovers in 11 minutes.

H1 7:18 | Wake Forest 23, Virginia Tech 15

Little bit of jawing going on after a foul by Wake's Cooper Schwieger. Double techs on Hansberry and the Deacons' Sebastian Akins. Jones clanks the first at the stripe, cashes the second. #Hokies trail by eight.

H1 7:58 | Wake Forest 21, Virginia Tech 14

The pendulum's swung back the other way. Seven of Tech's 15 shots have been taken by guard Jailen Bedford; Wake has held him to 2-for-7 shooting for five points, though he has four rebounds. The Hokies have committed 10 fouls to Wake's five.

H1 11:00 | Wake Forest 19, Virginia Tech 14

Wake Forest takes a five-point lead into the U-12 MTO off a trey from Colvin and a fast-break steal and score by guard Mekhi Mason. The Hokies are 4-for-11 from the field but have made four of their last five.

H1 12:21 | Virginia Tech 14, Wake Forest 14

And just like that, we're deadlocked at 14. The first few minutes put the Hokies behind the 8-ball — but it looks like they've caught up. Hansberry cashed in an and-one with the free throw to tie it at 14.

H1 12:49 | Wake Forest 14, Virginia Tech 11

The Hokies have erupted on a 9-2 run since it was 12-2 to slice the deficit to three. Sin'Cere Jones the second Hokie to come off the bench as he checks in for Schutt.

H1 14:00 | Wake Forest 14, Virginia Tech 6

Hammond checked in for Avdalas, who had four turnovers in as many minutes. Hansberry logged Tech's first made field goal 5:48 in.

H1 15:44 | Wake Forest 12, Virginia Tech 4

Wake's Myles Colvin assessed a technical foul for taunting after an emphatic slam pre-U16 MTO. Ben Hammond coming to the line and into the game; he sinks both.

H1 15:46 | Wake Forest 12, Virginia Tech 2

The Hokies are 0-for-3 from the field to start; Wake Forest has made more shots (five) than Tech has taken. The Hokies have committed five turnovers, four of which came from Avdalas.

H1 17:50 | Wake Forest 2, Virginia Tech 0

Omaha Biliew kicks things off with a score on a fast-break; Avdalas subsequently coughs it up on the baseline.

H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Wake Forest 0

Wake Forest wins the tip and we're off.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard

- Jailen Bedford - Guard No. 2 - Jaden Schutt - Guard

- Jaden Schutt - Guard No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward

- Amani Hansberry - Forward No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard

- Neoklis Avdalas - Guard No. 32 - Christian Gurdak - Center

