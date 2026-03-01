Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech WBB vs. Virginia

Virginia Tech women's basketball takes on Virginia in the second installment of the Commonwealth Clash today at noon ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 43, Virginia 28

The Hokies went 6-for-8 to open the second quarter, but then made just one of their last six looks to close out the first half. Virginia made four of its last six. Virginia Tech holds a 15-point lead heading into intermission.

Q2 1:36 | Virginia Tech 42, Virginia 24

The Hokies' lead currently stands at 18. Virginia has shot 25% from the arc, while Virginia Tech sports a 46.2% clip from long range.

Q2 5:06 | Virginia Tech 39, Virginia 16

The Hokies have outscored the Cavaliers 12-3 this frame. Virginia Tech has gone 6-for-8 from the field and limited UVa to a 1-for-6 clip. Luminous display from the Hokies right now.

Q2 7:53 | Virginia Tech 35, Virginia 16

The good times have kept on rolling for the Hokies in the second frame. Nelson's been incredibly active in distribution, dishing out eight assists.

Q1 END | Virginia Tech 27, Virginia 13

Wenzel drained another shot right at the horn. She's up to seven points. Virginia Tech leads by 14 and has outshot the Cavaliers 20-13. 10-2 shot disparity from deep. The Hokies have drained five triples.

Q1 2:00 | Virginia Tech 23, Virginia 11

Carleigh Wenzel. Deep ball. The Hokies lead by 12. Virginia Tech is now 5-for-8 with the long ball.

Q1 3:18 | Virginia Tech 20, Virginia 8

The Hokies are now up by double-digits. Carys Baker already has nine points on a 3-for-4 clip, and Tech is cooking. They're 4-of-7 from deep.

Q1 5:02 | Virginia Tech 13, Virginia 2

Leila Wells drains one from deep. Virginia Tech is 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Q1 6:47 | Virginia Tech 10, Virginia 2

Virginia Tech is 4-of-6 to start. Virginia has four turnovers at the first media timeout. Carys Baker is 2-for-2 for six points. Ideal start for the Hokies.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 3, Virginia 2

Paris Clark kicks off the scoring for UVa; however, Hokies forward Carys Baker counters with a three-pointer to grant Virginia Tech the lead.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' first five is as follows: