Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. ETSU

Virginia Tech women's basketball takes on East Tennessee State today at 4 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q1 0:47 | ETSU 14, Virginia Tech 9

The Hokies' shooting splits are down to 3-for-14. Baker missed two straight at the line. Tech looks timid right now.

Q1 5:10 | ETSU 9, Virginia Tech 7

ETSU leads by two after almost five minutes of ball. have shot 3-for-10 from the field.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, ETSU 0

The Hokies win the tip and we're off.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward

- Kilah Freelon - Forward No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard

- Carleigh Wenzel - Guard No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson - Guard

- Mackenzie Nelson - Guard No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward

- Carys Baker - Forward No. 21 - Mel Daley - Guard

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: