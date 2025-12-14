All Hokies

Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. ETSU

Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Thomas Hughes|
Virginia Tech Athletics

In this story:

Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech women's basketball takes on East Tennessee State today at 4 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q1 0:47 | ETSU 14, Virginia Tech 9

The Hokies' shooting splits are down to 3-for-14. Baker missed two straight at the line. Tech looks timid right now.

Q1 5:10 | ETSU 9, Virginia Tech 7

ETSU leads by two after almost five minutes of ball. have shot 3-for-10 from the field.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, ETSU 0

The Hokies win the tip and we're off.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

  • No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward
  • No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard
  • No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson - Guard
  • No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward
  • No. 21 - Mel Daley - Guard

More Virginia Tech Basketball News:

Published | Modified
Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.

Share on XFollow thomashughes_05
Home/Basketball