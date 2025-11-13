All Hokies

Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. Gardner-Webb

The Hokies look to start 3-0 for the first time in the Duffy era.

Kaden Reinhard, James Duncan

Mar 9, 2024; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Carleigh Wenzel (1) brings the ball up court in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images
Virginia Tech women’s basketball takes on Gardner-Webb tonight at 6 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

END OF Q1 | Virginia Tech 20, Gardner-Webb 8

After a hot start for Gardner-Webb, it was held scoreless for the final six minutes of the first quarter as Virginia Tech went on a 13-0 run to end the quarter. The Hokies are shooting 9-for-21 from the field (42.9%). Suffren leads the team with six points.

Q1 1:52 | Virginia Tech 20, Gardner-Webb 8

Samyha Suffren is causing havoc on both ends of the floor. She causes a turnover which allows Carleigh Wenzel to get a fastbreak and complete an and-one opportunity.

Q1 2:47 | Virginia Tech 15, Gardner-Webb 8

After a scoring drought for a couple minutes for both teams, Kayl Petersen puts back a missed three point attempt by Carys Baker. Samyha Suffren gets the steal on the other end of the floor and finishes on the other end with the layup. Timeout Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Q1 5:48 | Virginia Tech 9, Gardner-Webb 8

Garnder-Webb shooting 2-3 from behind the arc early on in the contest.  Samyha Suffren answers with the quick layup on the other end. Much better start to the game offensively compared to Sunday’s contest against Loyola MD.

Q1 7:20 | Virginia Tech 5, Gardner-Webb 5

Mel Daley with four of the first five points for the Hokies after an easy layup with the assist from Mackie Nelson.

Q1 9:10 | Virginia Tech 1, Gardner-Webb 0

Kilah Freelon gets the scoring started after being fouled by Amira Ofunniyin. She misses the first, but drains the second.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Gardner-Webb 0

Tipoff goes out of bounds, Hokies ball, and the game is officially underway.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting five tonight is Kilah Freelon, Carleigh Wenzel, Mackenzie Nelson, Carys Baker, and Mel Daley.

