Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. Niagara
Virginia Tech women’s basketball takes on Niagara tonight at 6 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Q3 END | Virginia Tech 69, Niagara 34
Mackie Nelson returns to the game and immediately gets an assist on a Mel Daley midranger on the baseline. Daley leads Virginia Tech with 13 points. Purple Eagles end the quarter on a strong note with a Chasity Wilson three point shot.
Q3 3:47 | Virginia Tech 61, Niagara 26
The Hokies are picking it up offensively. Kayl Petersen picks up an offensive rebound and makes a tough put back layup. Niagara has not scored since 8:04 of the quarter.
Q3 6:05 | Virginia Tech 57, Niagara 26
Mackie Nelson jogs off the court gingerly after colliding with Niagara’s Jisca Bila. Appears to be okay. Virginia Tech is doing a bit better offensively, but is only shooting 2-for-8 from the field. Each team only has six points this quarter.
Q3 8:04 | Virginia Tech 51, Niagara 26
Purple Eagles start the second half strong. Chastity Wilson makes a nice floater. That is immediately followed by a Talia Dial steal, and Tyasia Freeman lays it in. Freeman gets another layup a possession later due to a turnover by Carleigh Wenzel. Head coach Megan Duffy calls a timeout to talk things over with her team.
HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 51, Niagara 20
Virginia Tech shot 12-for-16 from the field in the second quarter. Niagara could not get any consistent offensive or defensive momentum in the second frame. Carys Baker now leads the Hokies with 10 points, shooting 4-for-5 from the field and 2-for-2 from behind the arc.
Q2 2:57 | Virginia Tech 44, Niagara 17
Freshman Amani Jenkins forces a turnover on the defensive end, and then a couple possessions later, scores her first basket of the game. Hokies up big with a couple minutes left in the first half.
Q2 6:01 | Virginia Tech 37, Niagara 15
The game is starting to feel out of hand for the Purple Eagles. It is difficult for them to get any clean shots off. Mel Daley gets her first three of the day in the corner. Carleigh Wenzel is 4-for-4 from the field.
Q2 8:27 | Virginia Tech 28, Niagara 10
Carleigh Wenzel gets the scoring started for Virginia Tech in the second quarter. After a few missed layups by Sophie Swanson, it is passed out to Wenzel who drains a three. The next defensive possession, Kilah Freelon deflects a Niagara pass and finishes it uncontested with a layup.
Q1 END | Virginia Tech 23, Niagara 10
Virginia Tech has slowed down offensively in the last couple minutes, but have still been able to extend their lead over the Purple Eagles thanks to good defense. Niagara tallies another shot clock violation due to the Hokies' tough defense.
Q1 4:53 | Virginia Tech 17, Niagara 8
Carleigh Wenzel takes the inbound pass all the way down the court and lays it in. Virginia Tech is outmatching Niagara in terms of physicality early on. The Hokies are shooting an impressive 7-for-10 from the field.
Q1 8:09 | Virginia Tech 7, Niagara 2
Niagara implements a full-court press, which the Hokies break easily and Carys Baker is left open for a wide-open three.
Q1 9:31 | Virginia Tech 2, Niagara 0
Virginia Tech strikes first as Mackie Nelson hits a midranger. The Hokies follow it up with a nice defensive possession where the Purple Eagles cannot get a shot off in time.
Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Niagara 0
The Hokies win the tip and the game is underway.
Pre-Game:
The Hokies’ starting lineup consists of the following: Kilah Freelon, Carleigh Wenzel, Mackenzie Nelson, Carys Baker and Mel Daley.