Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. Notre Dame

Virginia Tech women's basketball squares off with Notre Dame tonight at 7 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Q1 5:38 | Virginia Tech 8, Notre Dame 8
The Hokies went up 8-2, but Notre Dame quickly countered with six straight points. Tech has held Hannah Hidalgo to a 0-for-4 clip from the field.
Q1 7:45 | Virginia Tech 5, Notre Dame 2
The Hokies are up by three after 2:15; Wenzel went coast-to-coast for a lay-in on the right block.
Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Notre Dame 0
Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame is underway on ACCNX. Tech's Kilah Freelon wins the tip.
Pre-Game:
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward
- No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard
- No. 2 - Leila Wells - Guard
- No. 3 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard
- No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward
