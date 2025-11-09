Men's Basketball Outlasts Providence In Overtime Behind Avdalas' 33-Point Effort

In Virginia Tech's ACC era, 30-point games by a freshman:

• Jalen Hudson (Fr.): 32 vs. Wake Forest (3/10/15)

• Landers Nolley (r-Fr.): 30 at Clemson (11/5/19)

• Neoklis Avdalas (Fr.): 33 vs. Providence (TODAY)



That's the list. #Hokies