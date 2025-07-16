Multiple Mock Drafts Project Neoklis Avdalas As First-Round 2026 NBA Draft Pick
Neoklis Avdalas has been the talk of the town when it comes to Virginia Tech men's basketball and for good reason. His arrival underscores Virginia Tech basketball's ambitions to elevate its national profile, particularly by securing high-upside international talent. Avdalas has the chance after next season to be the first Hokie since Nickeil Alexander-Walker in 2019 to go in the NBA Draft's first round. And several mock drafts align, forecasting him as a late first-round selection.
Here's what The Athletic's Sam Vecenie had to say on him in his 2026 NBA Draft mock, published on June 29:
"Avdalas was an international prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft class who withdrew late to attend Virginia Tech. Had he stayed in, he likely would have been selected in the top 40. He’s a big, skilled wing who can play both with and without the ball in his hands, and I’d expect him to do a bit of both this season with the Hokies. In the NBA, though, he profiles well as an off-ball wing because he can shoot, having hit 36 percent from 3 this past season, and is also a sharp decision-maker. He processes the game well and moves without the ball, cutting and relocating to find open shots. He’s also a sharp passer who makes quick decisions. I’m a believer in his game, for sure, and thought this was a massive steal for Virginia Tech to end up with him."
Vecenie placed Avdalas at No. 26, and the latter end of the first round is where most other mock drafts place him, too. NBADraft.Net has him at No. 30 to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the defending NBA champions. Here's what they said:
"Avdalas is a skilled Greek guard who blends feel, size, and point forward instincts. Set to debut in college basketball at Virginia Tech, he may face an early adjustment period adapting to NCAA athletes and arenas after competing professionally in Greece. Avdalas impressed with his composure and vision at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine before ultimately withdrawing. Though he struggled with consistency and confidence earlier in his junior years, his recent development has reaffirmed his standing as one of Europe’s most polished young guards. He’s not an elite athlete, but he manipulates tempo, reads defenses well, and rarely gets sped up. Shooting and defensive physicality are question marks, but his European background should assist his transition and give him long-term intrigue as a rotation-caliber guard."
Not every mock draft has Avdalas going in the top 30, however. As of July 16, Tankathon has him at No. 35 on their Big Board, while NBADraftRoom has him going at No. 43 to the Miami Heat.
It’s important to note that pre-season projections often fluctuate dramatically once conference play begins and scouting departments collect more film. And with the college basketball season not beginning until December and next year's NBA Draft almost a year away, there's plenty of time for Avdalas to jump up from these rankings and cement himself as perhaps Virginia Tech's best prospect in history. Should Avdalas fulfill these projections, he could join Alexander-Walker and Dell Curry among the program’s most impactful NBA alumni.