Three Keys to Victory Today for Virginia Tech vs. No. 20 Clemson

Virginia Tech men's basketball is back in action today, playing vs. No. 20 Clemson on the road tonight. Ahead of the 7 p.m. tip, here are three keys to victory today for the Hokies, who currently sit a game below .500 in league play.

No. 1: Shake off the road woes.

Virginia Tech has had a track record this season of starting off contests slow on the road in league play. Against Wake Forest, the Hokies were forced into 14 turnovers in the first half, with wing Neoklis Avdalas. When the Hokies played against Louisville, the Cardinals went on a 14-3 run over the final four minutes of the first half. Against Syracuse? Virginia Tech nearly ceded a nine-point lead, eventually hanging on to win by two.

For Virginia Tech to make the NCAA Tournament, its prospects on the road will at least need to improve marginally. The Hokies have three road games left on their schedule aside from Clemson and ending the four-game road slate with at least one win is a virtual necessity for a March Madness bid. Virginia Tech is currently 1-4 on the road in league play.

No. 2: Avdalas needs to replicate his performance from the NC State game.

Albeit on a low shooting volume (six shots), Neoklis Avdalas looked like his old self from earlier in the 2025-26 campaign. The freshman Greek guard dropped 14 points on 5-of-6 shootig and didn't appear timid when selecting his shots Saturday. Moreover, an apparent nagging ankle injury for the guard, which has forced him to adjust and shift his shoe ever so often during games, appears to have subsided at least for now.

Whether that results in a consistent scoring performance is yet to be seen, but Virginia Tech will need exactly that from Avdalas if it wishes to have any hope of upsetting Clemson tonight in Littlejohn Coliseum.

No. 3: The Hokies need a complete game from guard Ben Hammond.

Virginia Tech has usually received that consistent production from the sophomore guard, who's enjoyed a breakout campaign and averaged 14.9 points per game in league play. However, that effort was muted Saturday; NC State held the sophomore scoreless. Hammond notched zero points on 0-for-9 shooting against the Wolfpack.

Hammond, who's scored in double-figures all but twice in league play, will need to have a complete performance against the Tigers for Virginia Tech to contend. If Hammond can get going, that forces the Clemson defense to keep themselves honest on him, allowing spray-out threes on the perimeter or backdoor cuts that can free up the Hokies' bigs, Amani Hansberry and Tobi Lawal, for paint touches.

Virginia Tech's clash against No. 20 Clemson tips off tonight at 7 p.m. ET; viewing for the contest will be available on the ACC Network as the Hokies look to raise their record in league play back to an even .500.

