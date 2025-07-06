Nickeil Alexander-Walker Officially Signs With The Atlanta Hawks
Former Virginia Tech star Nickeil Alexander-Walker is officially an Atlanta Hawk. The former Hokie was one of the prized acquisitions of the summer and now will continue his NBA career in Atlanta.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Nickeil to our program,” said General Manager Onsi Saleh. “He brings a blend of defensive intensity, shooting and a competitive spirit that instantly elevates our team. He’s also a great fit for our locker room, and we’re looking forward to the many ways he will impact winning in Atlanta.”
Alexander-Walker appeared in 82 games (10 starts) for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2024-25 season, tallying 9.4 points, in addition to career high averages of 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in a career-best 25.3 minutes per game (.438 FG%, .381 3FG%, .780 FT%). The 6-5 guard, who also appeared in all 82 games during the 2023-24 season, is one of only five players in the NBA to see action in every regular season game in each of the last two seasons, joining Harrison Barnes, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Green and Buddy Hield.
He netted 10-or-more points in a career-high 36 games during the 2024-25 campaign, including five contests with 20-or-more points. Alexander-Walker buried a career-best 141 three-pointers this past season, 125 of which were catch-and-shoot triples, per NBA.com/Stats. He owned a .425 3FG% on catch-and-shoot three-pointers during the 2024-25 season, the 10th-best clip in the league (min. 275 3FGA).
The Virginia Tech product tallied a career-high 170 total deflections the past season, in addition to securing .725% of defensive loose balls. Per NBA.com/Stats, Alexander-Walker’s .725% of defensive loose balls recovered was the second-highest percentage by any player in the NBA during the 2024-25 season (min. 25 defensive loose balls recovered).
In Game 4 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals, Alexander-Walker recorded playoff career highs of 23 points and six assists, to go along with four rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes off the bench. His 23 points are tied for the second-most points off the bench in Timberwolves playoff history and he was one of only three reserves during the 2025 NBA Playoffs to tally at least 20 points, five assists and two steals in a single postseason outing.
The 17th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Alexander-Walker has appeared in 381 games (68 starts), owning averages of 8.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.8 minutes (.414 FG%, .360 3FG%, .743 FT%) and has suited up for New Orleans, Utah and Minnesota over the course of his six-year career. Across four postseason runs with Utah and Minnesota, Alexander-Walker has seen action in 37 games (five starts), averaging 7.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 22.7 minutes.
A native of Toronto, Canada, Alexander-Walker appeared in four games for Canada during the 2024 Paris Olympics.