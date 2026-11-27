Virginia Tech MBB vs. Old Dominion Live Updates: Score and Analysis
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BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech men's basketball hosts Old Dominion at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 27, in the two programs' first matchup since the 2022 Charleston Classic. Read below for a live game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 34, Old Dominion 27
The Hokies wrapped up the opening half on an 8-0 surge. Ben Hammond, Miles Heide and Tyler Johnson each scored seven first-half points. Hammond was 1-of-6 from the field, though he nabbed three steals.
H1 48.4 | Virginia Tech 32, Old Dominion 27
The Hokies are up five as Old Dominion calls time. Tyler Johnson and Miles Heide each have seven points and have combined for 10 of VT's 18 boards.
H1 1:00 | Virginia Tech 30, Old Dominion 27
Curry with the layup in transition off the feed from Hammond. Came off a thunderous block from #Hokies forward Kuol Atak.
And then another stuff — this one's a Heide two-hander.
H1 3:05 | Virginia Tech 28, Old Dominion 27
Virginia Tech snatched the lead back off a Tyler Johnson O-board and lay-in. He's up to five points, three boards.
H1 4:27 | Old Dominion 25, Virginia Tech 24
And Old Dominion responds by ripping off a 6-0 run. Seven lead changes and two ties today.
Of note: Virginia Tech forward Amani Hansberry has missed his first four shots.
H1 5:21 | Virginia Tech 24, Old Dominion 19
The Hokies are on an 8-0 run over the last four-plus minutes. They now lead by five.
H1 7:05 | Virginia Tech 20, Old Dominion 19
Tech is up one after a Miles Heide FT. The Hokies are shooting 42.1% from the field, while Old Dominion's missed its last seven shots.
H1 7:39 | Virginia Tech 19, Old Dominion 19
Still tied at 19 at the U-8 media timeout. Miles Heide leads the Hokies' efforts with six points and five rebounds.
H1 9:14 | Virginia Tech 19, Old Dominion 19
And we're deadlocked at 19. The Hokies' Tyler Johnson hit a 3-pointer off the feed from Butta Johnson — the team's third made triple of the day.
H1 10:00 | Old Dominion 17, Virginia Tech 16
Butta Johnson 3-pointer. The Hokies trail by one (ODU had a Jotham Nweke --> Ben Nacey alley-oop to push its lead to four before that triple).
H1 10:56 | Old Dominion 15, Virginia Tech 13
The Hokies trail for the second consecutive MTO. Virginia Tech has made only two of its last eight shots.
H1 11:30 | Old Dominion 15, Virginia Tech 13
Monarchs proving pesky to start. ODU's made six of its first 10 shots, including a 3-of-4 mark from long range. Took the lead off a 3-pointer from Bubu Benjamin.
H1 12:30 | Virginia Tech 13, Old Dominion 12
ODU took the lead again off a Howze dunk, but Elohim countered with a step-back jumper on the wing. #Hokies 6-of-12 from the field, though 1-of-3 from beyond arc. Heide with six points and four boards.
H1 13:33 | Virginia Tech 11, Old Dominion 10
Virginia Tech has the lead again. Curry and Hammond missed 3-pointers, but Heide was well-positioned to get the offensive board and the lay-in. He's got a game-high six points on 3-of-4 shooting.
H1 14:35 | Old Dominion 10, Virginia Tech 9
Heide's tip-in off a missed Amani Hansberry hook shot was swatted away. ODU came away with possession after one Monarch hit the ball to Hammond, which then ricocheted out-of-bounds.
H1 15:10 | Old Dominion 10, Virginia Tech 9
ODU counters with another 3-pointer — this one from guard Adante' Hollman — but Curry beat the Monarchs' zone with an open pass to Heide for the jam. The Hokies are down one at the U-16.
H1 16:13 | Virginia Tech 7, Old Dominion 7
Old Dominion briefly snatched the lead after forward Kylan Howze drilled a triple, but Miles Heide countered by muscling in for the dunk. Tied.
H1 17:05 | Virginia Tech 5, Old Dominion 4
Just as quickly, Old Dominion slices the lead to one off a driving lay-in and a jumper.
H1 18:00 | Virginia Tech 5, Old Dominion 0
At the top of the key, Curry found an open Ben Hammond in the corner for a 3-pointer. Virginia Tech's lead burgeons to five.
H1 19:22 | Virginia Tech 2, Old Dominion 0
First points of the game? A Jaylen Curry pull-up jumper. The Hokies draw first blood.
H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Old Dominion 0
Virginia Tech wins the tip. Game 8 of its 2026-27 season is underway.
Pre-Game Notes
Virginia Tech's starting five is as follows:
- No. 0 - guard Jaylen Curry
- No. 2 - guard Isaiah Elohim
- No. 3 - guard Ben Hammond
- No. 6 - center Miles Heide
- No. 13 - forward Amani Hansberry
Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05