BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech men's basketball hosts Old Dominion at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 27, in the two programs' first matchup since the 2022 Charleston Classic. Read below for a live game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 34, Old Dominion 27

The Hokies wrapped up the opening half on an 8-0 surge. Ben Hammond, Miles Heide and Tyler Johnson each scored seven first-half points. Hammond was 1-of-6 from the field, though he nabbed three steals.

H1 48.4 | Virginia Tech 32, Old Dominion 27

The Hokies are up five as Old Dominion calls time. Tyler Johnson and Miles Heide each have seven points and have combined for 10 of VT's 18 boards.

H1 1:00 | Virginia Tech 30, Old Dominion 27

Curry with the layup in transition off the feed from Hammond. Came off a thunderous block from #Hokies forward Kuol Atak.

And then another stuff — this one's a Heide two-hander.

H1 3:05 | Virginia Tech 28, Old Dominion 27

Virginia Tech snatched the lead back off a Tyler Johnson O-board and lay-in. He's up to five points, three boards.

H1 4:27 | Old Dominion 25, Virginia Tech 24

And Old Dominion responds by ripping off a 6-0 run. Seven lead changes and two ties today.

Of note: Virginia Tech forward Amani Hansberry has missed his first four shots.

H1 5:21 | Virginia Tech 24, Old Dominion 19

The Hokies are on an 8-0 run over the last four-plus minutes. They now lead by five.

H1 7:05 | Virginia Tech 20, Old Dominion 19

Tech is up one after a Miles Heide FT. The Hokies are shooting 42.1% from the field, while Old Dominion's missed its last seven shots.

H1 7:39 | Virginia Tech 19, Old Dominion 19

Still tied at 19 at the U-8 media timeout. Miles Heide leads the Hokies' efforts with six points and five rebounds.

H1 9:14 | Virginia Tech 19, Old Dominion 19

And we're deadlocked at 19. The Hokies' Tyler Johnson hit a 3-pointer off the feed from Butta Johnson — the team's third made triple of the day.

H1 10:00 | Old Dominion 17, Virginia Tech 16

Butta Johnson 3-pointer. The Hokies trail by one (ODU had a Jotham Nweke --> Ben Nacey alley-oop to push its lead to four before that triple).

H1 10:56 | Old Dominion 15, Virginia Tech 13

The Hokies trail for the second consecutive MTO. Virginia Tech has made only two of its last eight shots.

H1 11:30 | Old Dominion 15, Virginia Tech 13

Monarchs proving pesky to start. ODU's made six of its first 10 shots, including a 3-of-4 mark from long range. Took the lead off a 3-pointer from Bubu Benjamin.

H1 12:30 | Virginia Tech 13, Old Dominion 12

ODU took the lead again off a Howze dunk, but Elohim countered with a step-back jumper on the wing. #Hokies 6-of-12 from the field, though 1-of-3 from beyond arc. Heide with six points and four boards.

H1 13:33 | Virginia Tech 11, Old Dominion 10

Virginia Tech has the lead again. Curry and Hammond missed 3-pointers, but Heide was well-positioned to get the offensive board and the lay-in. He's got a game-high six points on 3-of-4 shooting.

H1 14:35 | Old Dominion 10, Virginia Tech 9

Heide's tip-in off a missed Amani Hansberry hook shot was swatted away. ODU came away with possession after one Monarch hit the ball to Hammond, which then ricocheted out-of-bounds.

H1 15:10 | Old Dominion 10, Virginia Tech 9

ODU counters with another 3-pointer — this one from guard Adante' Hollman — but Curry beat the Monarchs' zone with an open pass to Heide for the jam. The Hokies are down one at the U-16.

H1 16:13 | Virginia Tech 7, Old Dominion 7

Old Dominion briefly snatched the lead after forward Kylan Howze drilled a triple, but Miles Heide countered by muscling in for the dunk. Tied.

H1 17:05 | Virginia Tech 5, Old Dominion 4

Just as quickly, Old Dominion slices the lead to one off a driving lay-in and a jumper.

H1 18:00 | Virginia Tech 5, Old Dominion 0

At the top of the key, Curry found an open Ben Hammond in the corner for a 3-pointer. Virginia Tech's lead burgeons to five.

H1 19:22 | Virginia Tech 2, Old Dominion 0

First points of the game? A Jaylen Curry pull-up jumper. The Hokies draw first blood.

H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Old Dominion 0

Virginia Tech wins the tip. Game 8 of its 2026-27 season is underway.

Pre-Game Notes

Virginia Tech's starting five is as follows:

No. 0 - guard Jaylen Curry

- guard Jaylen Curry No. 2 - guard Isaiah Elohim

- guard Isaiah Elohim No. 3 - guard Ben Hammond

- guard Ben Hammond No. 6 - center Miles Heide

- center Miles Heide No. 13 - forward Amani Hansberry