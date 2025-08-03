Predicting Virginia Tech Men's Basketball's Top Scorer for the 2025-26 Season
With several key scorers from last year no longer on the roster but a plethora of intriguing additions, Virginia Tech men's basketball sits four months away from the season, unsure of who its top dog will be.
The battle appears to be between mainstay forward Tobi Lawal and incoming wing Neoklis Avdalas to seize the lion's share of points. Lawal paced the Hokies last season in both points (12.4) and rebounds (7.0) per contest.
However, Lawal's efforts weren't without occasional struggle. The 6-foot-8 forward failed to post double-digit scoring efforts in his last four regular season games, committing four turnovers in three of them. One concerning note: per his ESPN profile, Lawal made just 51% of his attempts from the charity stripe when playing on the road. If Tech improves, it likely places itself into several closer games, underscoring the importance of having Lawal as a consistent option, both at the rim and behind the line.
Avdalas, meanwhile, boasts professional experience but a dearth of familiarity with collegiate ball. It will take him time to get adjusted. His natural athleticism and basketball IQ jumps out especially when watching his tape; his main weakness right now is his three-point shot, which has been spotty but flashed on occasion.
At the FIBA U20 Eurobasket Tournament in July, Avdalas tallied 14 points and eight assists a game, shooting 40% from the field, including 31% from beyond the arc. While his shooting requires some fine-tuning, Avdalas has the tools. Here's what our own Brett Holmes said on Avdalas in his piece recapping Avdalas' performance in the tournament:
"Either his shots were out of rhythm, or it just wasn't his day. The best thing about this, however, is his confidence. He never shied away from the three-ball. While there are other shooters for Mike Young to utilize, as Avdalas adjusts to the collegiate game, this will need to be an aspect of his game he can't be afraid of."
The most stunning fact and one that could help him? At one point of the tournament, Avdalas boasted a 33-to-2 turnover ratio. By consistently protecting the ball and making the right reads, defenses can’t key in on Avdalas as a turnover risk, allowing him to attack off the dribble or spot up. Moreover, his ability to create for teammates without coughing up possessions keeps defenders honest, opening up lanes to the rim giving him space to convert higher‑percentage looks. If he can translate that same control to ACC play, his scoring efficiency could see an immediate jump.
My current take? I think Avdalas will be the team's top scorer, averaging 17 to 18 points a night, while Lawal puts up 15 a contest.