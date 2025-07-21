Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies' Neoklis Avdalas Leads Greece To Top Five Finish in FIBA U20 EuroBasket 2025
Neoklis Avdalas's EuroBasket run has come to an end.
After losing to France in the quarter finals, Greece finished fifth in the FIBA U20 EuroBasket 2025. They tied with Italy, who took home the championship, for the best record in the tournament at 6-1. Italy's Francesco Ferrari took home the tournament's MVP award.
Avdalas was one of the top names in the entire event. He just barely missed out on FIBA's All-Star Five, their version of an all-tournament team. His teammate, Alexandros Samodurov, got the nod over him due to his two-way efficiency and team-leading 17.6 points per game.
The future Hokies wing finished his week with averages of 14 points, seven rebounds, and a tournament-leading eight assists. His shooting left a little more to be desired than his playmaking. While he was effective from mid-range and under the rim, his three-point shooting was very inconsistent.
Either his shots were out of rhythm, or it just wasn't his day. The best thing about this, however, is his confidence. He never shied away from the three-ball. While there are other shooters for Mike Young to utilize, as Avdalas adjust to the collegiate game, this will need to be an aspect of his game he can't be afraid of.
Group Play
Avdalas started off hot against Lithuania. This game gave a clear look at Avdalas’ skill set for those who hadn’t watched him before. His known strengths were his IQ and touch around the rim, but he did that and more. He finished with 17 points on 50% shooting and was more confident from deep as well, going 3-for-7 from beyond the arc.
Greece was the second-highest scoring team in the event. They were by far the most dominant group leading up to the playoffs, meaning Avdalas would see the floor less in these blowout victories. He still managed to shine through. He had the fourth-most rebounds in a game against Czechia, dominating the glass with 15 boards. He saw the floor for just 10 minutes in their final group play matchup against Romania. He returned to form once Greece began chasing gold.
Playoffs
Through bracket play, Avdalas averaged 17.2 points. He dominated against Finland. He got to the line effectively and moved the ball better than anyone else on the floor. He walked off 23 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists. His passing was the x-factor of Greece's offense. His eight-assist performance ended up being the lowest of his playoffs. He extended his dominance against Finland with one of his best shooting performances versus France.
This was, unfortunately, where Greece would fall out of contention. Despite his 17 points on 50% shooting and 10 assists, they would fall in a last-minute loss, 72-70. That didn't mean it was time to shut down Avdalas, however. Greece was still on a mission to finish its dominant stretch with strength.
Greece rode out with fifth place, winning their final two matchups. Avdalas had a clean game against Slovenia. He finished with zero turnovers, 15 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. He followed that up with his best performance of the entire tournament.
While his scoring didn't jump out, it was one of his best nights as a shooter. He had 14 points on 67% shooting from beyond the arc. The beauty of this game wasn't just what he did as a facilitator. Avdalas finished with 10 rebounds and 14 assists, earning a triple-double in 35 minutes of play.
He joined a historic company with the first triple-double since FIBA's 2019 tournament. He is one of seven players to have ever achieved this feat in the tournament's history, and the third player from Greece to do so.
This was about as good a can't-miss performance the Hokies could've asked for. He flashed as an effective two-way slasher with a can't miss feel for the game. His IQ fits the mold of an NBA-level talent, something Europe has produced wealthily. His shooting remains a weakness, but it's an aspect of the game he doesn't steer clear of.
The possibilities are endless for what Avdalas's role could be. He continues to be one of the top storylines for the program, with one-of-a-kind upside that pro scouts are already keeping a close eye on.