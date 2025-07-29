Projecting Virginia Tech Men's Basketball 2026-27 Starting Lineup
Though the 2025-26 season hasn't even started yet, it's always an interesting hypothetical to go through and envision what a possible starting five could look like for the campaign after. Forward Tobi Lawal will no longer be in Blacksburg, barring a medical redshirt. Neither will graduate student Jailen Bedford. Aside from those two, however, the remaining 12 players currently listed on this year's roster page all possess a year or more of remaining eligibility.
For the sake of this exercise, I’m assuming no departures via the transfer portal. That is admittedly a long shot; however, factoring that in would add too many variables to this projection, with not enough information to go off of concerning any potential incoming and outcoming transfers. With that in mind, here’s how I see the potential 2026‑27 starting lineup shaping up.
Guard: Izaiah Pasha
Pasha seems like the logical choice here, assuming that he wins the battle to start over Ben Hammond. I think that he claims that battle not just for this campaign, but the season after, as well. Pasha's 1.5 assist-to-turnover ratio exceeds Hammond's 1.24, a small but noticeable edge that reflects his steadier decision‑making and reliability with the ball.
Pasha’s game isn’t flashy in the traditional sense, but it’s controlled and efficient. For a Virginia Tech team that struggled to maintain consistent guard play last year, that steadiness could be transformative.
Where Pasha really stands out is in how complete his skill set already is, and could be in Year 3. He doesn’t need the ball in his hands every possession, but can calmly balance scoring with distribution. His ability to connect the Hokies' offense together without dominating the ball may be the key to Tech’s hopes of climbing back into ACC contention.
Looking ahead to potential point guard options in the 2026 freshman class, two realistic names stand out: Joseph Hartman and Kobe Edwards. Hartman, ranked No. 91 nationally by 247Sports, hails from The Rock School in Gainesville, Fla., a program Virginia Tech is already familiar with after signing forward Ryan Jones Jr. from the same school in the Class of 2024. Edwards, ranked No. 130, comes out of Wilson, N.C., giving the Hokies another regional option should they look to add a true floor general from this cycle.
Though neither prospect is likely to start over Pasha immediately if they do come to Blacksburg, the program will benefit from increased depth and long-term stability at the position. These incoming players could become key contributors down the line, especially if the backcourt dynamic evolves further.
Guard: Jaden Schutt
Schutt’s role is arguably the most fluid of any returnee. The former Duke transfer still possesses the elite shooting stroke that made him a four‑star recruit, but his defensive fit in Mike Young’s system will dictate his minutes. If Schutt can defend well enough to stay on the floor, his spacing could unlock driving lanes for the guards to exploit and create more balance in Tech’s half‑court sets.
Here's what 247 Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins said on Schutt back in 2021:
"A fundamentally sound player in all aspects of the game, Schutt is a prospect who can really shoot the basketball. He has good size for the two-guard position and maybe the best shooter in his class. He is a knock-down shooter who is comfortable and confident making shots coming off pindowns or staggers. Whether off balance or when his feet are set, opponents are likely to grab the ball out of the net on most of his attempts. Schutt really shows impressive footwork when utilizing the rhythm dribble, spotting up, and moving without the ball. He may not be the most quick or athletic prospect but Schutt is tough, smart, and projects as the ideal zone buster for a high major program that prioritizes the deep ball."
Whether he starts or comes off the bench hinges on two factors: his offseason progression and the emergence of incoming talent. A leap from Schutt would give Tech something it hasn’t possessed in years: a consistently reliable floor‑spacer who can punish defenses for collapsing inside. Schutt has proven himself to be a dangerous floor-spacer. While he has shown flashes of that potential, the key for Schutt will be translating those moments into dependable production night in and night out.
Guard: Tyler Johnson
Neoklis Avdalas returning to Blacksburg for the 2026-27 season is very unlikely; the incoming 19-year-old is likely to be the first one-and-done prospect the Hokies have ever possessed.
Avdalas, who shone at the 2025 FIBA Eurobasket and is already being projected as a first-round 2026 NBA Draft pick by several outlets, averaged 14 points, eight assists, just over seven rebounds and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.5.
Knowing that, it's likely that Avdalas is not back in Blacksburg for a sophomore campaign and instead headed to the NBA. So who replaces him? In my opinion, there's two routes to go:
No. 1: If Tyler Johnson continues to build on the flashes he showed last season and takes the next step in his development, he could slot in as a starter at either the two‑guard or small forward spot. His versatility on the wing makes him an important chess piece — capable of spacing the floor, defending multiple positions and creating offense in spurts. How Mike Young ultimately deploys him will likely depend on Jaden Schutt’s status; if Schutt returns, Johnson could be used at the two or the three to keep both shooters on the floor, but if Schutt departs, Johnson may move into a more ball‑dominant role in the backcourt. Either way, Johnson’s growth will be central to shaping what the 2026‑27 starting lineup looks like.
No. 2: One potential incoming freshman who could make an impact in Blacksburg is shooting guard Lucas Morillo, who the Hokies extended an offer to on July 12. If the Hokies lose multiple backcourt pieces to the transfer portal, Morillo could step in and contend for a prominent role at either guard slot. Per 247 Sports, two other ACC schools have offered Morillo: Stanford and rival Virginia. Morillo (No. 81) is the sixth-highest shooting guard on 247Sports' national ranking that the Hokies have offered as of July 29, behind Jordan Smith (No. 2), Qayden Samuels (No. 18), Tarris Bouie (No. 43), Christian Gibson (No. 63) and DaKari Spear (No. 64).
I'd lean towards No. 1 as of right now. The main reason is experience; at this point, Johnson would already have been in Mike Young’s system for multiple seasons, and he has shown flashes of being able to contribute at the ACC level. Unless any of the potential incoming freshmen prove early that the physicality and speed of ACC play isn't too much, Johnson’s combination of familiarity, size and versatility gives him the early edge in locking down that role.
Forward: Amani Hansberry
Hansberry’s shift to the four feels inevitable to me, with Lawal’s departure opening up a full‑time frontcourt role. At 6‑foot‑8 with a sturdy frame and underrated passing vision, Hansberry fits the prototype of a modern power forward: physical enough to handle post duties, yet skilled enough to step out for mid‑range touches or facilitate from the elbow.
What makes Hansberry intriguing is his versatility. He’s shown flashes as a face‑up scorer and can facilitate out of high‑post actions, which would take pressure off a young backcourt still finding its footing, especially if the incoming freshmen are in the game. The key question is whether Hansberry can stretch the floor consistently; if his jumper develops further, he transforms from a solid starter into a matchup nightmare. Regardless, Hansberry projects as the most polished returning piece, likely anchoring the frontcourt alongside Christian Gurdak.
Center: Christian Gurdak
With Hansberry shifting to the four to take over Lawal's vacant spot, Gurdak takes over the starting five role, barring any incoming transfers that supplant him. As I stated earlier, I'm not factoring transfers into the equation, so Gurdak's insertion is more of a "next man up" move.
Gurdak ranked No. 91 nationally in the Class of 2025 and 14th of all centers. Here's what 247 Sports' director of scouting Adam Finkelstein said about Gurdak going into his senior season last July:
"Gurdak is a space-eating big man who is broadly built, very smart, and skilled on the interior. He has good size, a very broad upper body, elite hands, and a 7-foot-2-inch-plus wingspan. He has somewhat heavier feet, lacks bounce in the lane, and could further sculpt his frame.
Gurdak has a mature and reliable floor game and will fit well into the offensive structure at the next level. He is poised with the ball, a good frontcourt passer, and just as comfortable at the elbows or high post as he is on the block. He screens well, is hard to move, is a quick decision-maker, and gets the ball out of his hands quickly as a finisher. Gurdak is even a sneaky good cutter when he gets the chance to show it. He's not a floor spacer yet, but he has a soft natural touch, is a good free-throw shooter, and has some long-term spacing potential.
While Gurdak's ability to protect the rim has developed at the high school level, it remains to be seen how much of that will translate to college, but he's a reliable positional defender who is rarely out of position and walls up effectively inside. While he's limited laterally, he does a good job holding his defensive angle when pulled to the perimeter and being physical without fouling. He's even a deceptively good pick-and-roll defender. He's is also a solid area rebounder, with his length and touch, but rarely outside of his area.
Overall, Gurdak is a plotting big who is broad, long, and physical with good hands and a high basketball IQ, but a bit limited with his quickness and athleticism."
Though his limited lateral quickness could pose challenges in half‑court settings, particularly when defending switches, his strength, positioning and willingness to battle in the post provide a foundation that give him a good chance of being Tech's starting big man 16 months from now.