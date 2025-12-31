Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. No. 21 Virginia
Virginia Tech men's basketball squares off against Virginia today at 2 p.m. ET to open its ACC slate; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
HALFTIME | Virginia 24, Virginia Tech 23
Anemic offense for both sides results in 47 combined first-half points. The Hokies yielded the lead with 1:09 left. 20 minutes left to grab it back.
H1 1:08 | Virginia 24, Virginia Tech 23
Cavaliers take the lead off a Grünloh triple. The Hokies now trail by one.
H1 2:25 | Virginia Tech 23, Virginia 21
Pasha stuffed Elijah Gertrude, but Johann Grünloh got the successful tip-in. The Hokies' lead is back down to two as we near the end of the opening half.
H1 3:03 | Virginia Tech 23, Virginia 19
Insipid shooting affair thus far. However, I think the Hokies will take it. They lead by four as we've hit the U-4 MTO of the first half. UVa is 7-for-24 from field, including a 2-for-13 mark from the arc.
H1 4:50 | Virginia Tech 21, Virginia 16
The Hokies' lead was sliced to two, but Schutt nailed one from long range to extend it up to five. Tech has shot 8-for-28 today.
H1 8:50 | Virginia Tech 15, Virginia 9
The Hokies have shot 6-for-19 today, but Virginia's simply missing relatively open looks here. 3-of-16 for the 'Hoos. Tech holds a 14-11 edge on the boards. Virginia has three blocks.
H1 11:15 | Virginia Tech 13, Virginia 7
Tech leads by six. 'Hoos have made 2-of-13 from the field. UVa. is 1-for-8 from deep at the second media timeout.
H1 13:30 | Virginia Tech 11, Virginia 4
The Cavaliers' shooting struggles continue; they're now 1-for-10 and haven't hit a field goal in over six minutes.
H1 14:04 | Virginia Tech 11, Virginia 4
Hansberry nails both at the charity stripe. Izaiah Pasha and Sin'Cere Jones coming off the bench as the seventh and eighth set of legs.
H1 14:50 | Virginia Tech 9, Virginia 4
The Hokies are now up five. Gurdak cashed in by gobbling the O-board. UVa. is 1-for-9.
H1 16:00 | Virginia Tech 7, Virginia 4
Gurdak tallies a second-chance make off the miss from Hansberry; Avdalas then cashes in for the triple. The Hokies lead.
H1 17:09 | Virginia 4, Virginia Tech 2
Avdalas breaks the scoring drought with a pump fake and a leaning fadeaway. The crowd goes electric after Virginia commits a shot clock violation.
H1 18:00 | Virginia 4, Virginia Tech 0
Virginia's applying suffocating defensive pressure in the opening two minutes. Thus far, the Hokies have appeared jittery and a bit out-of-sorts; they're 0-for-3.
H1 19:02 | Virginia 2, Virginia Tech 0
Thijs De Ridder muscles in between Amani Hansberry and Christian Gurdak for the game's first points; Malik Thomas then gets stuffed by Hansberry on the 'Hoos' subsequent possession.
H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0
The Commonwealth Clash is underway. The Hokies lose the tip.
Pre-Game:
The Hokies' starting five is as follows:
- No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard
- No. 2 - Jaden Schutt - Guard
- No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward
- No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard
- No. 32 - Christian Gurdak - Center
Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.Follow thomashughes_05