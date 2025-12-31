Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. No. 21 Virginia

Virginia Tech men's basketball squares off against Virginia today at 2 p.m. ET to open its ACC slate; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

HALFTIME | Virginia 24, Virginia Tech 23

Anemic offense for both sides results in 47 combined first-half points. The Hokies yielded the lead with 1:09 left. 20 minutes left to grab it back.

H1 1:08 | Virginia 24, Virginia Tech 23

Cavaliers take the lead off a Grünloh triple. The Hokies now trail by one.

H1 2:25 | Virginia Tech 23, Virginia 21

Pasha stuffed Elijah Gertrude, but Johann Grünloh got the successful tip-in. The Hokies' lead is back down to two as we near the end of the opening half.

H1 3:03 | Virginia Tech 23, Virginia 19

Insipid shooting affair thus far. However, I think the Hokies will take it. They lead by four as we've hit the U-4 MTO of the first half. UVa is 7-for-24 from field, including a 2-for-13 mark from the arc.

H1 4:50 | Virginia Tech 21, Virginia 16

The Hokies' lead was sliced to two, but Schutt nailed one from long range to extend it up to five. Tech has shot 8-for-28 today.

H1 8:50 | Virginia Tech 15, Virginia 9

The Hokies have shot 6-for-19 today, but Virginia's simply missing relatively open looks here. 3-of-16 for the 'Hoos. Tech holds a 14-11 edge on the boards. Virginia has three blocks.

H1 11:15 | Virginia Tech 13, Virginia 7

Tech leads by six. 'Hoos have made 2-of-13 from the field. UVa. is 1-for-8 from deep at the second media timeout.

H1 13:30 | Virginia Tech 11, Virginia 4

The Cavaliers' shooting struggles continue; they're now 1-for-10 and haven't hit a field goal in over six minutes.

H1 14:04 | Virginia Tech 11, Virginia 4

Hansberry nails both at the charity stripe. Izaiah Pasha and Sin'Cere Jones coming off the bench as the seventh and eighth set of legs.

H1 14:50 | Virginia Tech 9, Virginia 4

The Hokies are now up five. Gurdak cashed in by gobbling the O-board. UVa. is 1-for-9.

H1 16:00 | Virginia Tech 7, Virginia 4

Gurdak tallies a second-chance make off the miss from Hansberry; Avdalas then cashes in for the triple. The Hokies lead.

H1 17:09 | Virginia 4, Virginia Tech 2

Avdalas breaks the scoring drought with a pump fake and a leaning fadeaway. The crowd goes electric after Virginia commits a shot clock violation.

H1 18:00 | Virginia 4, Virginia Tech 0

Virginia's applying suffocating defensive pressure in the opening two minutes. Thus far, the Hokies have appeared jittery and a bit out-of-sorts; they're 0-for-3.

H1 19:02 | Virginia 2, Virginia Tech 0

Thijs De Ridder muscles in between Amani Hansberry and Christian Gurdak for the game's first points; Malik Thomas then gets stuffed by Hansberry on the 'Hoos' subsequent possession.

H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Virginia 0

The Commonwealth Clash is underway. The Hokies lose the tip.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting five is as follows:

No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard

- Jailen Bedford - Guard No. 2 - Jaden Schutt - Guard

- Jaden Schutt - Guard No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward

Amani Hansberry - Forward No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard

- Neoklis Avdalas - Guard No. 32 - Christian Gurdak - Center

