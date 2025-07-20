Projecting Virginia Tech Men's Basketball’s Top Sixth Man Candidates for 2025-26
In college basketball, depth is paramount to progressing forward. With the advent of NIL (name, image and likeness) that goal has become harder and harder to attain with each passing year.
The sixth man thus becomes the crux of the team’s depth and versatility, providing a crucial spark off the bench that can shift momentum and maintain intensity when the starters rest. Here's three players for Virginia Tech men's basketball that I think could fill that role.
No. 1: Ben Hammond
Hammond is the mainstay of the three contenders I see for Tech's sixth man. The 5-foot-11 guard split time with Brandon Rechsteiner, who now is at Colorado State.
But while he showed flashes of poise and control in limited action, the additions of Izaiah Pasha and Neoklis Avdalas means that the path to a starting slot for Hammond is much narrower this year.
While it appears that Hammond is unlikely to crack the starting lineup with Avdalas and Pasha now in the fold, he’s still a viable option as a reserve point guard. His ability to facilitate and generate assists gives him value as a change-of-pace piece, particularly if the offense stalls and needs a spark off the bench.
No. 2: Tyler Johnson
Alongside Jaden Schutt, who I'll cover in a bit, them being the sixth man is predicated on either or both losing their slots as starters. Both of them were routinely among the first five on the floor last season, starting in 54 out of 64 possible combined games.
However, with the introduction of Jailen Bedford, that initiates a potential changing of the guard, figuratively and literally. Tech's rotation last year was a three-guard, two-forward rotation, which should remain the same when Christian Gurdak and Antonio Dorn aren't on the court.
Tobi Lawal and Amani Hansberry appear to be the primary frontcourt options, taking a quick glance at the depth chart. After that, it's between Hammond and Pasha for the point guard slot, then for the remaining backcourt slots, Bedford, Schutt and Johnson appear to be the three main options. That leaves one of them as the odd man out in the starting rotation if it's not a rotating door game-to-game. Given that Schutt led the Hokies in minutes played last season with 839, him remaining as a starter is a likely proposition.
No. 3: Jaden Schutt + Honorable Mention: Jailen Bedford
A small-ball lineup naturally favors Schutt, whose off-ball movement and catch-and-shoot ability fit well in head coach Mike Young’s offense. That said, a more balanced five featuring Pasha, Avdalas, Johnson, Lawal and Hansberry is another viable lineup that could be deployed in matchups requiring more length and versatility. One advantage Schutt holds is his experience and comfort within Young’s system, having spent time adapting to the pace, spacing and shot selection the staff prioritizes. That familiarity could prove critical as the backcourt undergoes turnover and new faces adjust to the scheme.
A key development that could shape the rotation is Young’s plan to give Avdalas time at the point guard spot. That shift allows Pasha to slide off the ball, creating flexibility in how the Hokies structure their backcourt. It opens the door to multiple combinations, including starting Pasha next to Johnson for defensive length and slashing ability or inserting Schutt to space the floor with shooting.
On top of that, Young mentioned in his June 17 press meeting that there's an ongoing competition between Bedford and Schutt for minutes at the two-guard spot. Schutt seems like the more likely pick, given his experience under the Young regime, but Bedford has spent an additional year in college ball. Even if Schutt doesn’t open the year as the starter, his shooting range and familiarity with the scheme should make him a valuable backcourt contributor throughout the season. Bedford's experience also gives him a shot at the starting position and even if he doesn't start, his experience should be vital in helping the Hokies improve from a mediocre season last year.