The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Virginia Tech's Narrow Loss to Miami

Another close call for Virginia Tech, but they failed in the game's biggest moments and dropped another close game.

The Hokies narrowly lost to Miami on the road last night and their chances to improve their NCAA Tournament resume are shrinking. Since beating Clemson last week, Virginia Tech has gone on to get blown out by Florida State and then lose to Miami. They still have chances to improve their resume, particularly in games against North Carolina and Virginia, but time is running short if Virginia Tech wants to get back to the big dance.

Let's break down the good, the bad, and the ugly from last night's game.

The Good

VT had three players score in double figures against the Hurricanes: Hansberry (16), Bedford (12) and Hammond (10). Tech had 20 assists on 28 made baskets.

Neo Avdalas had eight assists in the game and one turnover. It was his most assists since providing eight in a win at South Carolina on Dec. 2, 2025.

Ben Hammond was in double figures for the third straight game with 10 points. Led the team with three steals.

Amani Hansberry continues to be the most consistent player, finishing with a team high 16 points.

Overall, the Hokies offense was pretty solid. They shot 50% from the field and were 40% from three. They outshot Miami and held the Hurricanes to 4-16 from three point range. It was a good enough effort to win and you could argue that Virginia Tech should have won this game.

Virginia Tech had 20 assists in this game compared to seven for Miami.

The Bad

The second half defnese on Tre Donaldson. Donaldson is a really good player and is hard to guard, but allowing him to score 24 points in the second half and will the Hurricanes to victory is one of the main causes of defeat for Mike Young's team.

Miami outscored Virginia Tech 42-34 in the paint.

Virginia Tech only went to the free throw line three times

Virginia Tech did not score in the last 2:34 of game time

The Ugly

Another close loss for the Hokies. They have lost several close games this season to Wake Forest, Stanford, and SMU, and just had another one. While their NCAA Tournament is not dead yet, it is dwindling fast, and Virginia Tech is going to have to close the season strong if they want to find their way into the Tournament.

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: