The Good, The Bad, The Ugly From Virginia Tech's Win Over Boston College

Virginia Tech is fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament and while beating lowly Boston College is not going to get that done, losing to them certainly would have, but the Hokies did not let that happen. After a tough loss against North Carolina on Saturday, Virginia Tech bounce back nicely and got a win against the Eagles.

What stood out from last night's win?

The Good

Virginia Tech's three point defense was arguably the No. 1 reason that the Hokies won the game. When you look at the shooting percentages, neither are that different, but what does stand out is that Virginia Tech was 11-24 from three while the Eagles were 5-22 from deep.

Hokies head coach Mike Young talked about his team's shot selection after the game last night:

""I'll talk to them. I'm not being critical. They're just playing. I don't want them looking over their shoulder at me. I've never coached that way. When they go in the air, I never want them thinking, 'Does this guy think this is a good shot or a bad shot?' You play. I'll take the misses. You take the makes. Hansberry had a three over here going down the stretch, probably should have turned [that] down and gotten another one. Tobi took a three over there not long after; that one, that we should have turned down. Get back to the top, and let's run something. Both those kids played great basketball, as they typically do night in, night out. Just a bit of a slugfest there for a little bit. But we figured it out. Proud of them."

Virginia Tech was also 15-18 at the free throw line, Tobi Lawal had a 20 point game, and Virginia Tech never trailed in the game.

The Bad

Virginia Tech was outrebounded in this game and was outscored in the second half. They also lost the turnover battle to the Eagles 12-8.

The Ugly

Virginia Tech was never in any danger of losing this game, but allowing a team like Boston College to hang around is not how the Hokies need to play. Young spoke about that as well, saying Boston College should get credit:

"Just nasty. And I say that admirably, I don't say that, there's nothing dirty about Boston College. They are physical, they're scrappy. They are top 65 I think, in the country defensively. Earl's always been a really good defensive coach when he's at Charleston, when he was in his time at BC. They don't go away. They just fight. They just fight. Down 19, they hit a couple of shots, and they're up six. They just keep going. See it every game. Again. I reference the UVA game. Whenever UVA looked like they were going to take off, here [Boston College comes] right back. With a timely shot, with a defensive stop, they're a lot better than the record would indicate."

Virginia Tech wraps up their regular season on Saturday against Virginia and the Hokies are still looking to make their last statement to get into the NCAA Tournament.