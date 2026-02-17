Three Keys To Victory for Virginia Tech vs. Miami

Virginia Tech men's basketball has five games remaining in the 2025-26 regular season, beginning with a clash tonight in Coral Gables. The Hokies play against Miami, a team that's suffered only five losses all season and currently ranks No. 4 in the ACC.

Ahead of tonight's tilt, here's my three keys for a possible upset victory for the Hokies in Coral Gables.

No. 1: Neoklis Avdalas must produce a solid performance.

Much has been made of the wing's struggles in league play. Avdalas has only hit the 50% shooting mark twice in ACC play, and save for a 14-point performance vs. NC State, his play has been rough as of late.

The guard attempted just two shots in the first half. In total, Avdalas went 3-for-8 for 10 points on Saturday against the Seminoles.

While Virginia Tech has won several games in spite of Avdalas' struggles, the Hokies will almost certainly need a strong version of Avdalas to surface in order to win tonight.

No. 2: Virginia Tech has to close out on defense inside.

If there's one thing that Virginia Tech has done well all year, it's limiting the three-ball. The Hokies' opponents have made just 30.8% from long range, the 35th-lowest total in Division I.

Against the Seminoles, however, Virginia Tech allowed Florida State to knock down 12 of its 23 (52.2%) looks from outside. The Seminoles also went 5-for-7 (71.4%) from beyond the arc in the second half.

Virginia Tech's two-point defense clocks in at a drab No. 269 in the country; opponents shoot 53.8% inside the arc against the Hokies.

Though few teams are prone to going on a heater like Florida State did on the second half, Virginia Tech will need to limit Miami. And that won't come from outside. The Hurricanes' three-point mark of 33.3% ranks just No. 208. Its two-point percentage mark clocks in at 59%, 17th in D-1.

Virginia Tech's strength is one that it can't rely on against the Hurricanes. The Hokies will have to beat Miami by limiting its two-point shots, not by leaning on their three-point defense.

No. 3: Conquering slow starts — and sluggish endings is critical.

A good example of the former happening occured during Duke, where the Hokies trailed 18-9 midway through the first quarter. A good example of the latter? Jan. 7 vs. Stanford, where the Hokies led by 12 and surrendered a 14-1 run over the final 2:18 and dropped to 1-2 at the time in league play.

Virginia Tech cannot afford another half like the one it had against Florida State. That's not to say that another team will replicate the Seminoles' 78.3% clip from the field in the second half, but the Hokies must start and finish strong to have any hope of winning tonight's tilt.

Virginia Tech's contest against Miami tips off at 8 p.m. ET; coverage will be available on the ACC Network as the Hokies look to raise their record back to .500 in league play.

