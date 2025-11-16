Three Takeaways From Virginia Tech Men's Basketball's 84-76 Win Against Charlotte
Virginia Tech played a physical and scrappy game today against Charlotte and came out of Cassell with an important win. Let's go over three takeaways from Virginia Tech's 84-76 victory on Sunday afternoon.
No. 1: Virginia Tech can handle physicality.
In the first half and early second half, the Hokies controlled it most of the way, leading by 17 at one point. Then, there was a turning point where Charlotte decided to up the intensity and physicality while simultaneously slowing the game down. That put the Hokies on their heels as head coach Mike Young began to make adjustments.
By my count, the change in physicality came at about the 14 minute mark, where the Hokies gave up a 10-0 run to allow Charlotte to vastly cut the Virginia Tech lead down to just one.
Virginia Tech never reliquished the lead, though, playing hard and making adjustments as thinigs began getting chippy. Charlotte's 7-foot-2 big man Anton Bonke had a lot to do with the ramp up in physicality; he used his size to create or close space in a multitude of different ways, some of which led to him being called for fouls. He was one of three Charlotte players with four fouls at the end of the game.
No. 2: This team can shoot.
Mike Young voiced concerns about shooting all offseason, and those concerns have been put to rest.
"That was a poor, premature assessment," Head Coach Mike Young said postgame. "I've got a good shooitng team, and I've got lineups where I've got five out there that can make a shot... you better come out there and guard."
So far, Virginia Tech is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arch. Jailen Bedford is shooting 62.5%, while Jaden Schutt is shooting 66.7% and Neoklis Avdalas is shooting 38.1%.
No. 3: Virginia Tech takes care of the ball.
This team has done a fantastic job of taking care of the basketball. So far this year, the Hokies have a 2.1 assist-to-turnover ratio, an elite number.
"We're seeing it night in and night out," Young said. "And if that's who we're becoming, I'm excited by that. That's how the game is supposed to be played. Share, turning down a good shot for a great shot, that's the way people expect Virginia Tech teams to play."
If Virginia Tech can continue to be a team that not only limits turnovers, but limits live ball turnovers along with good passing, they will be a difficult and pestering team to match up against, regardless of how well they may be shooting or defending. Passing is something that is key in every ball sport; it's no different in basketball and the Hokies are executing it to high efficiency at the moment.