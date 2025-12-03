Three Takeaways From Virginia Tech Men's Basketball's 86-83 OT Victory Over South Carolina
The Hokies picked up their first victory in the ACC/SEC Challenge with an 86-83 overtime victory over the Gamecocks in Columbia, on Tuesday night. Here are three big takeaways from the contest:
No. 1: Interior finishing needs to be strong. It was tonight.
To open the season, Tech has been less than stellar from beyond the arc, shooting 6-for-20 from deep in the victory over the Gamecocks; however, its finishing at the rim was stellar.
The Hokies' frontcourt, particularly junior Amani Hansberry, implemented a pick-and-roll strategy early, a simple move that remained prevalent for Tech. Hansberry went on to lead the Hokies in scoring (22 points) while going 10-of-16 from the floor.
Freshman Antonio Dorn tallied a career-high eight points on four open looks, stepping into the bigger role with Hansberry off the court and in the wake of Tobi Lawal's absence.
Tech ended the night with 54 points in the paint compared to South Carolina's 30.
No. 2: Rebounding is crucial for this team's success.
While rebounding is an easy stat to look at to dictate success in a game, the Hokies were strong off the offensive glass in the contest in Columbia, especially in the first half.
In both of Tech's losses in the Battle 4 Atlantis, it was outrebounded by at least five, and tonight, the Hokies outrebounded the Gamecocks by nine (37-28) and did so without Lawal, who averages the most rebounds per game on the team (10.3).
Hansberry was vicious off the glass, tallying 14 rebounds and picking up his fourth double-double of the season. He picked up two of Tech's five offensive rebounds in the first half, en route to the Hokies eventual 12 second-chance points.
Graduate transfer Jailen Bedford crashed into the paint as well for many rebounds tonight, picking up two offensive rebounds in the first alongside Hansberry on his way to a career high six rebounds in total for Tech.
No.3: Tech keeps finding itself in close contests.
Outside of the three dominant wins over Charleston Southern, Saint Joseph's, and Bryant, the Hokies keep finding themselves in grueling, 40-minute battles. This includes two overtime victories already.
The lead tonight never extended past 10 points for the Hokies; as such, game management was crucial for Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young, especially in a sketchy overtime period without Lawal, and ultimately, Tyler Johnson and Neoklis Avdalas after both fouled out in the contest.
College basketball is a long, nearly five-month journey for some programs, so staying revitalized is important. This was Tech's fourth game in seven days, the most vigorous stretch it will face until the ACC Tournament in March.