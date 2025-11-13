Three Takeaways From Virginia Tech's Dominant Win Over St. Joe's
Virginia Tech moved to 3-0 last night with a dominant win against Saint Joseph's, 94-59. They controlled and dominated the Hawks from start to finish. Here are a few takeaways from the win.
No. 1: The Hokies continue to demonstrate a strong shooting ability
Virginia Tech won their third consecutive game and produced a stellar shooting clip for the second straight outing. They connected on over 40% of their long range shots, going 11-for-27 from beyond the arch.
"Good spacing, good player movement, guys that know how to play and guys that are willing to make an unselfish cut," said Virginia Tech head coach. "Instead of waiting on the ball, I'm going to cut that so I can fill in behind. That's what it comes down to. I've got really smart people, really smart basketball players."
Jailen Bedford and Jaden Schutt led the way shooting it from downtown, combining to shoot 6-of-9. They are both continuing to have strong starts to their season. Bedford is shooting 75% and Schutt is shooting 57% from three so far this campaign.
Avdalas is also shooting it very well from three, sitting at 42.1% on the season. Overall, the Hokies are shooting 38.6% from three while taking an average of over 27 threes per game.
"I wasn't sure how well this team was going to shoot the ball," Young said. "I was a bit nervous about it and I told you that I think there are going to be nights we make 12. I think there'll be nights we make five. That assessment is changing. We've got a number of guys that can shoot it. Jailen Bedford shooting the ball well, Avdalas has shot the ball well. Schutt, we know he can [shoot]."
No. 2: The bench on this team is quite deep:
On Wednesday night, the Hokies had six players score in double figures, showcasing that this team can find different ways to score and distribute the ball based on how they are being defended.
They have five guys right now that are averaging double figures. They didn't have that many when they went to the sweet 16. They had just one double figures scorer last year in Tobi Lawal, who averaged just 12.4. That would be fifth on this year's team, sitting right behind Lawal this year, who is averaging 12.7.
"We got some guys teeing it up," Young said. "And that goes back to putting the ball where it needs to be. Hansberry's very unselfish, going to make the right basketball play. So, good players making good basketball plays."
In this game, the Hokies had six different double digit scorers along with having Jailen Bedford score eight on just five shots. The ability to move the ball around and find different ways to score is going to help Tech win a lot of games in different ways.
No. 3: Neo Avdalas continues to impress
Three games into the season, wing Neoklis Avdalas has continued to develop and play amazing. In the Hokies win, Avdalas had 14-7-5 and has established himself as a bona-fide triple double threat. He continues to improve his shooting splits while being more selective with his shot; the wing went 2-for-5 from deep and 6-for-12 overall Thursday.
Time and time again, statements have been made about Avdalas' passing ability, which he continues to demonstrate here with a beautiful lob to Tobi Lawal.
Avdalas was expected to come to Virginia Tech and be the headliner, but not many expected this high a ceiling. The Gyro Step just continues to impress.