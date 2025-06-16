Top International Prospect Neoklis Avdalas Offically Signs With Virginia Tech Basketball
Virginia Tech has officially signed one of the top international prospects. After Neoklis Avdalas withdrew from the 2025 NBA Draft, he committed to the Hokies and has officially signed, giving Mike Young and his program a huge boost heading into the 2025-2026 season.
Avdalas was projected as a second round prospect in this year's draft, but he is coming to Blacksburg to try and lift his draft stock even higher. It is hard to understate how much this means to Virginia Tech and it could make them a potential tournament team in 2026.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Neo to the Virginia Tech family,” head coach Mike Young said. “This is a huge addition for our program. Neo is a highly sought-after talent with tremendous upside. His versatility is off the charts; he can impact the game in a variety of ways and is a three-level scorer.
“Hokie Nation is going to love watching him compete, and I can’t wait to have the opportunity to coach him. Neo has the chance to be a difference-maker in college basketball, and we’re thrilled he chose to pursue that at Virginia Tech.”
Ranked as the No. 2 international newcomer in the 2025 class by 247Sports, Avdalas spent the past two seasons competing in Greece’s top-tier HEBA A1 league, first with AS Karditsas in 2023-24, and most recently with Peristeri BC. As an 18-year-old playing against seasoned professionals, he averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.5 minutes per game across 26 contests. He recorded shooting splits of 43.6% from the field, 35.7% from deep and 70.3% at the line.
He was impressive at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Illinois, where Avdalas competed in two scrimmages alongside top international and college prospects. On day one, he recorded eight points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal in 21 minutes. The following day, Avdalas produced 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 23 minutes, showcasing his all-around impact.
Avdalas is currently in Poland for the second of Greece’s two international friendlies in preparation for next month’s FIBA U20 EuroBasket in Heraklion, Greece. The prestigious European championship is scheduled for July 12-20. Avdalas and Greece will compete in Group B for the group phase, alongside Lithuania, Czechia and Romania.
With the signing of Avdalas, Tech’s 2025-26 roster currently features four returners (Tobi Lawal, Ben Hammond, Tyler Johnson, and Jaden Schutt), and nine newcomers (Amani Hansberry, Izaiah Pasha, Jailen Bedford, Antonio Dorn, Neoklis Avdalas, Christian Gurdak, Sin’Cere Jones, Brett Freeman and Solomon Davis).
In a recent article from 247Sports Grant Hughes, Avdalas was ranked as the second best international player in college basketball (should he return), behind only Duke guard Dame Sarr:
"Avdalas is testing the NBA Draft waters but is poised to be an instant impact player at the college level should he choose that path.
The 19-year-old prospect has already claimed several major honors in his young career, securing the Greek Super Cup in 2021, earning Greek All-Star recognition in 2023 and capturing the Greek League Best Young Player award in 2024.
The 6-foot-8 Avdalas averaged 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game with Peristeri B.C. (Greek Basketball League) last season. He shot 39.3% from behind the arc.
Avdalas has taken visits to Virginia Tech and Baylor this offseason and is expected to take more if he pulls his name from the NBA Draft.
"Neoklis Avdalas is a slick 6-foot-8 wing who can handle it and navigate pick-and-rolls as a secondary creator," Trotter said. "Can pass, dribble and shoot pretty comfortably. Avdalas offers real positional size, but he's not a blow-you-away athlete.
"His body control and feel are impeccable and help him create value whether he's playing on or off the ball."
Sports Illustrated profiled him earlier this year as he began to generate traction in the draft.
"Avdalas has an offensive game that allows for flexible lineups, which will be very attractive to NBA teams. Whether he operates as a point guard to set up teammates or as more of an off-ball wing alongside other ball handlers, he fits in so many different types of lineups. Ultimately, operating as a point forward at the NBA level is what seems most likely. When he does have the ball in his hands, Avdalas has a great handle and can change pace quickly. When he wants to get to the rim, he has explosiveness and quickness that allows him to get past his defender.
On the defensive end, Avdalas’s size and athleticism should allow him to defend multiple positions. He’s a smart team defender, which raises his floor on that end, but he continues to progress as an individual defender as he gets more reps against better competition. He still needs to improve at the point of attack and defending in isolation scenarios, but there’s reason to believe he can get there."