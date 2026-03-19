Ultimate Guide to Hokies in Austin: Virginia Tech's NCAA Tourney Quad Breakdown

Virginia Tech women's basketball is back in action tomorrow. The Hokies are set to contest ninth-seeded Oregon in the Round of 64 in Austin, Texas, at 1:30 p.m. ET. A win presumably moves the Hokies into a Round of 32 matchup against top-seeded Texas, which captured the SEC Championship earlier this month. Ahead of the clash, here's the ultimate guide to everything you need to know about the Hokies for tomorrow:

𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗧𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗡 𝗧𝗢 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗔𝗬 ⏳



Just 24 hours away until the #Hokies tip-off in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament! pic.twitter.com/zwRoiKIJ1t — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 19, 2026

How to Watch

WHO: No. 8 seed Oregon Ducks vs. No. 9 seed Virginia Tech Hokies

No. 8 seed Oregon Ducks vs. No. 9 seed Virginia Tech Hokies WHEN: Friday, March 20, 2026; 12:30 p.m. CT (1:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, March 20, 2026; 12:30 p.m. CT (1:30 p.m. ET) VENUE: Moody Center (Austin, Texas)

Moody Center (Austin, Texas) TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 STREAM: https://espn.com/watch

https://espn.com/watch RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Fort Worth Seeds and Records

No. 8 Oregon: 22-12 (8-10 Big Ten)

No. 9 Virginia Tech: 23-9 (12-6 Atlantic Coast)

No. 1 Texas (No. 3 nat'l): 31-3 (13-3, Southeastern)

No. 16 Missouri State: 23-12 (11-7 Conference USA)

[Editor's note: Missouri State eliminated Stephen F. Austin to progress past the First Four round):

BartTorvik Ratings

No. 8 Oregon: No. 28 overall, No. 37 adjusted offensive efficiency, No. 21 adjusted defensive efficiency, No. 42 effective field goal percentage (offense), No. 179 effective field goal percentage allowed (defense)

No. 9 Virginia Tech: No. 37 overall, No. 53 adjusted offensive efficiency, No. 26 adjusted defensive efficiency, No. 181 effective field goal percentage (offense), No. 30 effective field goal percentage allowed (defense)

No. 1 Texas: No. 3 overall, No. 6 adjusted offensive efficiency, No. 2 adjusted defensive efficiency, No. 17 effective field goal percentage (offense), No. 47 effective field goal percentage allowed (defense)

No. 16 Missouri State: No. 127 overall, No. 185 adjusted offensive efficiency, No. 84 adjusted defensive efficiency, No. 195 effective field goal percentage (offense), No. 29 effective field goal percentage allowed (defense)

Key Hokies to Watch

For Virginia Tech, though six players average eight-plus points per game, the road to beating the Hokies goes through two women: guard Carleigh Wenzel and forward Carys Baker. The two have combined for 29.4 points per game (Wenzel: 15.3; Baker: 14.1) and were instrumental in pushing Virginia Tech into a seven-game winning streak in league play. The Hokies, after starting their league slate 1-3, won 11 of their final 14 games before March Madness, with Wenzel dropping point totals of 29, 15 and 26 in her last three games.

Key Oregon Player to Watch

For Oregon, its potency has come from four key scorers averaging at least 12 points per game. That charge has been anchored by sophomore guard Katie Fiso, who has averaged 15.3 points and 6.3 assists per game — both team-highs. Against then-No. 8 Michigan in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal, Fiso dropped 22 points, four rebounds and seven assists on a 62.5% clip from the field, though the Ducks lost 80-58. Fiso has dropped 14 or more points in her last seven straight games, and has only been restrained to single-digit scoring five times this season.