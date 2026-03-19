Ultimate Guide to Hokies in Austin: Virginia Tech's NCAA Tourney Quad Breakdown
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Virginia Tech women's basketball is back in action tomorrow. The Hokies are set to contest ninth-seeded Oregon in the Round of 64 in Austin, Texas, at 1:30 p.m. ET. A win presumably moves the Hokies into a Round of 32 matchup against top-seeded Texas, which captured the SEC Championship earlier this month. Ahead of the clash, here's the ultimate guide to everything you need to know about the Hokies for tomorrow:
How to Watch
- WHO: No. 8 seed Oregon Ducks vs. No. 9 seed Virginia Tech Hokies
- WHEN: Friday, March 20, 2026; 12:30 p.m. CT (1:30 p.m. ET)
- VENUE: Moody Center (Austin, Texas)
- TV: ESPN2
- STREAM: https://espn.com/watch
- RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
Fort Worth Seeds and Records
- No. 8 Oregon: 22-12 (8-10 Big Ten)
- No. 9 Virginia Tech: 23-9 (12-6 Atlantic Coast)
- No. 1 Texas (No. 3 nat'l): 31-3 (13-3, Southeastern)
- No. 16 Missouri State: 23-12 (11-7 Conference USA)
[Editor's note: Missouri State eliminated Stephen F. Austin to progress past the First Four round):
BartTorvik Ratings
- No. 8 Oregon: No. 28 overall, No. 37 adjusted offensive efficiency, No. 21 adjusted defensive efficiency, No. 42 effective field goal percentage (offense), No. 179 effective field goal percentage allowed (defense)
- No. 9 Virginia Tech: No. 37 overall, No. 53 adjusted offensive efficiency, No. 26 adjusted defensive efficiency, No. 181 effective field goal percentage (offense), No. 30 effective field goal percentage allowed (defense)
- No. 1 Texas: No. 3 overall, No. 6 adjusted offensive efficiency, No. 2 adjusted defensive efficiency, No. 17 effective field goal percentage (offense), No. 47 effective field goal percentage allowed (defense)
- No. 16 Missouri State: No. 127 overall, No. 185 adjusted offensive efficiency, No. 84 adjusted defensive efficiency, No. 195 effective field goal percentage (offense), No. 29 effective field goal percentage allowed (defense)
Key Hokies to Watch
For Virginia Tech, though six players average eight-plus points per game, the road to beating the Hokies goes through two women: guard Carleigh Wenzel and forward Carys Baker. The two have combined for 29.4 points per game (Wenzel: 15.3; Baker: 14.1) and were instrumental in pushing Virginia Tech into a seven-game winning streak in league play. The Hokies, after starting their league slate 1-3, won 11 of their final 14 games before March Madness, with Wenzel dropping point totals of 29, 15 and 26 in her last three games.
Key Oregon Player to Watch
For Oregon, its potency has come from four key scorers averaging at least 12 points per game. That charge has been anchored by sophomore guard Katie Fiso, who has averaged 15.3 points and 6.3 assists per game — both team-highs. Against then-No. 8 Michigan in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal, Fiso dropped 22 points, four rebounds and seven assists on a 62.5% clip from the field, though the Ducks lost 80-58. Fiso has dropped 14 or more points in her last seven straight games, and has only been restrained to single-digit scoring five times this season.
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05