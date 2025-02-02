Updated ACC Basketball Standings: Hokies in Position For 1st Round Bye After Pair Of Wins This Week
After a recent three-game losing streak, it looked like Virginia Tech was in danger of falling into the cutoff line for the ACC Tournament. After beating Florida State and Virginia, Virginia Tech is now in position to potentially get a first round bye in the ACC Tournament. They are currently the No. 9 team in the standings, which would give them a first-round bye in the conference tournament and a lot of credit should go to Mike Young. After a tough start to the season, he has given the Hokies a chance to get a bye to the second round.
There was a slight shakeup near the top of the standings. Duke is still undefeated in conference play and on a 15-game winning streak, but Clemson is now in sole possession of 2nd place after Louisville's loss to Georgia Tech. The Cardinals were the hottest team in the league not named Duke, but they were stunned yesterday in Atlanta. SMU is now in 4th place after their blowout win over Stanford.
Wake Forest is still threatning for a double-bye after their win over Pitt and are tied with SMU for 4th place. Stanford fell to 7-4 in conference play and after the Cardinal, that is where it gets messy. North Carolina is 6-5 and seemingly in a free fall, Pitt is 5-5 and can't get consistent, and then Virginia Tech is No. 9 at 5-6.
Notre Dame had a huge opportunity to get their fifth win in league play, but they became the first ACC team to lose to Miami this season. Florida State, Syracuse, Cal, and Georgia Tech are all 4-7. Virginia is 3-8 and barely hanging on to the final spot in the ACC Tournament, while NC State, Boston College, and Miami are the bottom three teams and would not make the ACC Tournament right now.
ACC Standings (1/26)
1. Duke (11-0 ACC, 19-2 Overall)
2. Clemson (10-1, 18-4)
3. Louisville (9-2, 16-6)
4. SMU (8-3, 17-5)
5. Wake Forest (8-3, 16-6)
6. Stanford (7-4, 15-7)
7. North Carolina (6-5, 13-10)
8. Pittsburgh (5-5, 14-7)
9. Virginia Tech (5-6, 10-12)
10. Notre Dame (4-6, 10-11)
11. Florida State (4-7, 13-9)
12. Syracuse (4-7, 10-12)
13. Cal (4-7, 11-11)
14. Georgia Tech (4-7, 10-12)
15. Virginia (3-8, 10-12)
16. Boston College (2-8, 10-11)
17. NC State (2-8, 9-12)
18. Miami (1-10, 5-17)
