Virginia Tech opens as Underdog in Week One Matchup against South Carolina
The 2024 college football season wrapped up with Ohio State defeating Notre Dame for the national championship and now the countdown begins for the 2025 season. When looking ahead to the 2025 season, week one has a lot of big-time games to look forward to. One of the biggest games that weekend is going to be Virginia Tech vs South Carolina, which is being played in Atlanta on Sunday, Aug. 31st. When listing the top 16 non-conference games for next season, FootballScoops Zach Barnett ranked the showdown between the Hokies and the Gamecocks as the 13th best non-conference game next season:
13. No. 10 South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech at Atlanta (Aug. 31): "It's Shame Beamer vs. The Program That Frank Beamer built. South Carolina appears to be in its strongest place since the Steve Spurrier era of the early 2010s, which should translate to a Gamecock victory here. If not, look out, because the 2025 SEC schedule is not forgiving."
Odds for the 2025 college football season have opened, and South Carolina is the clear favorite. The Gamecocks are 9.5-point favorites over the Hokies at Fanduel Sportsbook. The Gamecocks are heading into the 2025 season as heavy favorites in their first game. The Hokies have a chance to avenge their week one upset loss last year against Vanderbilt.
Of course the obvious headline in this game is going to be South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer coaching against his fathers team. Frank Beamer is the greatest coach in the history of Virginia Tech and there is certain to be a lot of talk in the lead up to this game about his son coaching against the Hokies.
While Virginia Tech is not going to have the same amount of hype that it received ahead of the 2024 season, South Carolina is going to enjoy plenty. The Gamecocks were one of the hottest teams in the country down the stretch of this season and made a case to be in the College Football Playoff at the end. They are going to return quarterback LaNorris Sellers and standout defensive end Dylan Stewart and may just start the year in the top 10. The Hokies on the other hand have been one of the hardest-hit teams when it comes to transfer portal entries and their roster is going to look a lot different when the two teams kick off the season at Mercedes Benz Stadium. To Brent Pry's credit, he has done a solid job of landing talent in the portal after an early mass exodus, but they are going to be the underdog in week one vs South Carolina.
South Carolina leads the all-time series 11-7 between the two teams, but they have not met since 1991. Virginia Tech has not beaten South Carolina since 1974.
Additional Links:
Former Hokie Star joins Michael Vick’s Coaching Staff at Norfolk State
"Situational football" leads way in hiring of Sam Siefkes As Virginia Tech's New Defensive Coordinator
Virginia Tech Football: Grading the Hokies’ Hire of Sam Siefkes as Defensive Coordinator