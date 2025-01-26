Updated ACC Men's Basketball Standings As Crucial Month of February Approaches
While March is the biggest month in college basketball, February is pivotal. Teams are trying to position themselves for a run in the conference tournaments and the big dance, not just at the top, but everywhere. In the ACC, there is a host of teams trying to avoid being one of the bottom three teams in the ACC and missing out on making the conference tournament. Virginia Tech is one of those teams.
The Hokies were sitting at 3-3 in ACC play not long ago, but have since dropped three straight. Among those losses was a defeat at the hands of Georgia Tech, who the Hokies are close to in the standings. Currently, Mike Young's team would make the ACC Tournament, but it is by no means a sure thing.
At the top, Duke kept the nation's longest active winning streak alive and got a big ACC win at Wake Forest and remain the lone unbeaten team in the ACC. Meanwhile, Clemson and Louisville are at 9-1 and 8-1. Can either team catch the Blue Devils in February? It seems unlikely, but anything can happen.
Wake Forest battled with Duke on Saturday, but came up short of getting their signature win. The Demon Deacons are now 7-2 in conference play and have work to do if they want to find their way on the bubble.
Stanford, North Carolina, and SMU are all 6-3, with the Cardinal being the biggest surprise. After being picked 17th in the preseason poll, Stanford is in the mix for a double-bye in the ACC Tournament. North Carolina avoided a disastrous loss to Boston College on Saturday, while SMU defeated NC State.
Then there is the big mess in the middle. Pitt is 4-4 while Cal and Florida State are 4-5. Notre Dame is 3-5 and Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and Syracuse are 3-6. All of these teams are trying to avoid any losing streaks and being in the bottom three teams in the league, along with 2-6 NC State.
Currently, Virginia (2-7), Boston College (1-8), and Miami (0-9) would all miss the conference tournament.
ACC Standings (1/26)
1. Duke (9-0 ACC, 17-2 Overall)
2. Clemson (9-1, 17-4)
3. Louisville (8-1, 15-5)
4. Wake Forest (7-2, 15-5)
5. Stanford (6-3, 14-6)
6. North Carolina (6-3, 13-8)
7. SMU (6-3, 15-5)
8. Pittsburgh (4-4, 13-6)
9. Cal (4-5, 11-9)
10. Florida State (4-5, 13-7)
11. Notre Dame (3-5, 9-10)
12. Syracuse (3-6, 9-11)
13. Georgia Tech (3-6, 9-11)
14. Virginia Tech (3-6, 8-12)
15. NC State (2-6, 9-10)
16. Virginia (2-7, 9-11)
17. Boston College (1-8, 9-11)
18. Miami (0-9, 4-16)
