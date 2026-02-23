Updated ACC Standings And Bracket After Feb. 22: Where Do The Hokies Land?

Virginia Tech men's basketball continues to stand on the precipice of the NCAA Tournament grid. Entering the final week before the ACC Tournament, the Hokies are currently the fourth team out of the 68-team March Madness field on ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's bracket.

But how does Virginia Tech (18-10, 7-8 ACC) currently stack up in the ACC?

Here's the ACC standings as it stands entering the final week before the ACC Tournament. [Editor's note: RV stands for "receiving votes". The rankings are drawn from the AP Top 25.]

No. 3 Duke (13-1 ACC, 25-2 overall) No. 14 Virginia (12-2 ACC, 24-3 overall) RV Miami (10-4 ACC, 21-6 overall) NC State (10-4 ACC, 19-8 overall) RV Clemson (10-5 ACC, 20-8 overall) No. 16 North Carolina (9-5 ACC, 21-6 overall) No. 21 Louisville (9-5 ACC, 20-7 overall) SMU (8-6 ACC, 19-8 overall) Florida State (7-7 ACC, 14-13 overall) California (7-7 ACC, 19-8 overall) Virginia Tech (7-8 ACC, 18-10 overall) Syracuse (6-9 ACC, 15-13 overall) Wake Forest (5-9 ACC, 14-13 overall) Stanford (5-9 ACC, 16-11 overall) Pittsburgh (3-11 ACC, 10-17 overall) Notre Dame (3-11 ACC, 12-15 overall) Boston College (2-12 ACC, 9-18 overall) Georgia Tech (2-13 ACC, 11-17 overall)

As it currently stands, Notre Dame, Boston College and Georgia Tech are the three schools that would not be invited to the 2026 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, which begins March 10 in the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here's what a provisional bracket would look like if it was determined today:

First Round of Provisional ACC Tournament After Feb. 22

(12) Syracuse vs. (13) Wake Forest

vs. (13) (10) California vs. (15) Pittsburgh

vs. (15) (11) Virginia Tech vs. (14) Stanford

Second Round of Provisional ACC Tournament After Feb. 22

(8) SMU vs. (9) Florida State

vs. (9) (12/13) Syracuse OR Wake Forest vs. (5) Clemson

OR vs. (5) (10/15) California OR Pittsburgh vs. (7) Louisville

OR vs. (7) (11/14) Virginia Tech OR Stanford vs. (6) North Carolina

Quarterfinals of Provisional ACC Tournament After Feb. 22

(1) Duke vs. (8/9) SMU OR Florida State

vs. (8/9) OR (4) NC State vs. (5/12/13) Clemson OR Syracuse OR Wake Forest

vs. (5/12/13) OR OR (2) Virginia vs. (7/10/15) Louisville OR California OR Pittsburgh

vs. (7/10/15) OR OR (3) Miami vs. (6/11/14) North Carolina OR Virginia Tech OR Stanford

Thoughts:

Virginia Tech isn't out of it yet, but the Hokies will likely need to make it to the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament — or potentially even, the semifinals — in addition to taking care of business vs. Boston College (March 3).

Taking down No. 14 Virginia when the two teams play in Charlottesville on March 7 will be critical for Virginia Tech's postseason hopes. A season sweep against the Cavaliers would mark another feather in the Hokies' cap, in addition to elevating the team to four Quadrant 1 victories on the season.

Virginia Tech also benefits from Florida State's recent surge of form. The Seminoles have jumped up to ninth in the ACC standings and more importantly, have jumped up to No. 74 in the NET rankings. Though the Hokies' 23-point loss to Florida State is still a costly one, the Seminoles are now a Quadrant 2 defeat for Virginia Tech.

The Hokies face off vs. North Carolina next on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET; the contest will be carried on ESPN2 as Virginia Tech looks to elevate its record in league play back to an even .400.

More Virginia Tech Basketball News