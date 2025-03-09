Updated ACC Tournament Title Odds: Duke Is A Heavy Favorite Heading To Charlotte, Is There Any Hope For A Longshot?
The 2025 ACC Tournament Bracket has officially been set. Not much changed on the final day of the regular season, as Duke, Clemson, and Louisville all won and remain the top three seeds. With the Blue Devils win over the Tar Heels, UNC was knocked out of a top four spot and Wake Forest moved in thanks to their blowout win over Georgia Tech on Saturday. North Carolina, SMU, Stanford, Georgia Tech, and Virginia all earned first round byes while the Hokies, Florida State, Pitt, Notre Dame, Syracuse, and Cal will all be playing in the first round on Tuesday.
Duke has had an historically good season and to no surprise, they are the heavy favorites entering this week's tournament. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Duke is -380 to win the ACC Tournament this week and there is a big dropoff to Louisville (+650) and Clemson (+700). The Tigers are the only ACC team to have beaten Duke in the regular season.
After Clemson, the odds look pretty bleak for the rest of the conference. North Carolina (+2800), SMU (+6500), and Wake Forest (+8500) are next and then another big dropoff to the next group of teams.
Is there any value in the longshot programs? The ACC is in a down year, but there is recent history to suggest that a team seeded seventh or lower could make a surprise run this week. Last season, NC State became the lowest seed to ever win the ACC Tournament when they won it as the 10th seed. The Wolfpack went on to make a final four run as well. In 2022, the Hokies of course went on a run as the No. 7 seed and won the tournament, beating Duke in a big upset in the ACC Championship game. It does not seem likely that Mike Young's team or any other program seeded 7th or lower has a realistic shot, but it is March. Anything is possible.
Updated ACC Tournament Odds (As of 3/9)
1. Duke: -340
2. Louisville- +650
3. Clemson- +700
4. North Carolina- +2800
5. SMU- +6500
6. Wake Forest- +8500
7. Pitt- +24000
8. Stanford- +24000
9. Everyone else- +25000
ACC Tournament Bracket
First Round (Tuesday, March 11th)
Game 1: No. 12 Notre Dame vs No. 13 Pitt (2:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Game 2: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs No. 15 Cal (4:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Game 3: No. 11 Florida State vs No. 14 Syracuse(7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Second Round (Wendesday, March 12th)
Game 4: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs No.9 Virginia (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Game 5: No. 5 SMU vs Game 1 Winner (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Game 6: No. 7 Stanford vs Game 2 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
Game 7: No. 6 Wake Forest vs Game 3 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 13th)
Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs Game 4 Winner (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 9: No. 4 North Carolina vs Game 5 Winner (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 10: No. 2 Louisville vs Game 6 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 11: No. 3 Clemson vs Game 7 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Semifinals (Friday, March 14th)
Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs Game 9 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Championship Game (Saturday, March 15th)
Game 12 Winner vs Game 13 Winner (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
