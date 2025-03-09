Virginia Tech Basketball: Instant Takeaways from Virginia Tech's loss to the Clemson Tigers
1. Slow Start To The First Half!
Virginia Tech struggled with basketball management in the first half, turning the ball over 14 times and only attempting eight shots. The Hokies had 14 turnovers in the first half, the most they have had this season. Even with this happening, the Hokies had good body language and continued to hustle. This performance continued in the second half, as the Hokies finished the game with 23 turnovers and 25 points off turnovers. The Hokies shot 41% from the floor, 32% from three-point range, and 25% at the free-throw line.
2. Lack Of Defense
The Hokies struggled to keep Clemson out of the paint in the first half, giving up 28 points inside and 14 points off of turnovers. As a result, the Tigers raced out to a 15-point lead and never looked back. Clemson ran pick-and-rolls throughout to create easy separation, leading to open looks in the paint. The story continued to be the same in the second half as the Hokies eventually tied their season-high turnovers with 23.
3. Ben Burnham
Ben Burnham was one of the few bright spots for the Hokies tonight, scoring seven points and grabbing seven rebounds.
4. Tobi Lawal
Tobi Lawal had a decent game in his first game back since February 25th against Louisville. He finished this game with five points, four rebounds, and two assists. As seen in the post above, he also got a nice poster dunk to finish his night.
5. Jaydon Young
Jaydon Young had a nice showing tonight, finishing the game with 10 points on 4 of 9 shooting, good enough for 44% shooting from the field, to go along with 2 for five shooting from three-point range, which was a team-high 40%.
Additional Links: