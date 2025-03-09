2025 ACC Men's Tournament Bracket Finalized; Matchups, Dates, and Game Times For Next Week
The ACC Conference tournament bracket has been officially set.
The conference ended its regular season today and they begin their conference tournament on Tuesday with the first round and it will end next Saturday with a tournament champion being crowned.
Virginia Tech never really had a shot at beating Clemson, and ultimately fell in a 65-47 loss to Brad Brownell's Clemson this evening, to end their regular season, and they will now go into the ACC Tournament on a two-game losing streak.
Duke became the ACC champion tonight by beating North Carolina in an 82-69 win for the Blue Devils, clinching the No. 1 seed in the Tournament. The Blue Devils are heavy favorites to win the conference tournament next week. North Carolina squandered their chance to get a double-bye with their loss tonight to Duke.
Louisville took down Stanford today with a 68-48 win to clinch the third seed in the tournament. Meanwhile Clemson took down the Hokies in the aforementioned 65-47 Tiger win, to seal the third seed in the tournament, securing the double-byes for Duke, Wake Forest, Clemson and Louisville.
Securing first-round byes are Georgia Tech, UVa, Stanford and SMU. The latter two enjoying success in their first years in the ACC.
The full bracket with all the matchups is listed below.
ACC Tournament Bracket
First Round (Tuesday, March 11th)
Game 1: No. 12 Notre Dame vs No. 13 Pitt (2:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Game 2: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs No. 15 Cal (4:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Game 3: No. 11 Florida State vs No. 14 Syracuse(7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Second Round (Wendesday, March 12th)
Game 4: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs No.9 Virginia (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Game 5: No. 5 SMU vs Game 1 Winner (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Game 6: No. 7 Stanford vs Game 2 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
Game 7: No. 6 Wake Forest vs Game 3 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 13th)
Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs Game 4 Winner (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 9: No. 4 North Carolina vs Game 5 Winner (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 10: No. 2 Louisville vs Game 6 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 11: No. 3 Clemson vs Game 7 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Semifinals (Friday, March 14th)
Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs Game 9 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Championship Game (Saturday, March 15th)
Game 12 Winner vs Game 13 Winner (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Related Links